Cine-memoirs are always going to be among the most personal movies a director ever makes. It's not just that the story emerges from its creator's life, but the fact that the director feels the need to tell that particular story means that it holds a massive amount of weight in their conscience. Still, James Gray's Armageddon Time feels like it carries a bit more of the director's soul within than most. The 2022 feature feels not as if it was a piece pulled from the director's heart, but as if Gray removed the entire organ and infused it into the celluloid. It's obvious why the memory is so transformative for the director, and why he felt the need to turn it into a movie. But what makes Armageddon Time feel so personal is that Gray isn't trying to re-capture his childhood, but instead looking back upon it and lamenting about everything he should have done differently.

11-year-old Paul Graff (Banks Repeta) is the stand-in for the director, a Jewish boy growing up in 1980 Queens, trying to navigate the public school-scape while functioning within his loving but iron-fisted family. He forms a tight bond with Johnny (Jaylin Webb), who seems to be his sixth grade class' only Black kid, and shares Paul's inclination for clownish behavior. As their friendship develops, Paul is introduced to racial politics and socio-economic disparities that he is vaguely aware of but can't entirely wrap his head around, and the fabric of the friendship strains as more powerful forces pull the two boys apart.

James Gray and His Focus on His Childhood

The movie, like many stories about childhood, is very intimate and narrow in its perspective. Gray focuses very explicitly on Paul, limiting much of the vantage point to the child's own mind. Paul is at the odd intersection of childhood and maturity where he understands there are differences between him and other people, most notably between him and Johnny. Still, the extent to which those differences manifest themselves doesn't quite register. He knows there are prejudices against Johnny that he doesn't experience, but that understanding only arrives in sudden moments of injustice when the differences abruptly uncloak themselves in Paul's mind, when he is given a harsh reminder that the world doesn't function the way he perceives it.

Gray also focuses on how heavily Paul filters the world through his own experiences. Every major conflict, like financial difficulties, getting in trouble at school, and family illness, is presented by way of how Paul is affected by it. The larger repercussions of actions and reactions are not often considered because Paul's view of the world is self-centered. The surface-level point of view is very standard, capturing the world through a child's eyes, showing the wonder and the uncertainty that their life entails.

Remembering the Past

But there is a layer of fog painted over the entire film that frames it in retrospect. The world is viewed through the eyes of Paul in 1980, but Gray always makes sure to remind viewers that the story is being digested in 2022. Gray shoots his movie through his own memory of childhood, not in an attempt to completely immerse the audience in the time period. The movie always feels like an adult's recollection of adolescence, a reflection on the perspective of an 11-year-old from someone who has logged many years since. Much of this is done through a sense of inevitability that Gray masterfully conjures up from the very beginning of the movie. The film opens as Paul's friendship with Johnny is at its most pure, as he goes to public school and is un-indoctrinated by the politics of the privileged, and as his loving relationship with his grandfather is full of life. But Gray places each of those sentiments in the guillotine from the very beginning, casting a mournful tone over the ensuing action where the audience can easily tell the utopias will soon evaporate.

Gray also makes it clear that the story should be viewed from the present day by what he chooses to include. While Paul is visiting the Guggenheim on a class field trip, there's an amusing dream sequence where he fantasizes about becoming the world's greatest superhero illustrator. It's done in a very tongue-in-cheek manner, taking a popular dream of 11-year-old boys and displaying it in a manner meant to make adults laugh at its silliness. But there are other, more tragic moments that remind the viewer that this is meant to be watched through years of separation, both in age and in the era. One key scene is when Fred and Maryanne Trump give a speech at Paul's private school. It's a moment that a child would probably not assign much value. But it's a moment that holds a lot of weight because Gray is remembering it from a modern-day perspective, when it's easy to understand why the moment would feel so important. There's no chance Paul can ascribe the Trump appearance as emblematic of all the public/private school divide represents, but it's impossible for Gray and the audience not to understand it as anything else but that.

An Unfiltered Look at Childhood

The fact that Paul is presented as a massive brat also shows that Gray is merely looking into the past instead of traveling there. The kid is entirely selfish—he steals money from his parents, and wholeheartedly refuses to listen to them even when they assign him the most minute tasks. He acts like an idiot in school because he craves attention, and doesn't pay any mind to his teacher because he thinks he is above education. He is loud and disruptive and stuck up, and Gray is clearly angry at himself for those character traits. Paul isn't overly awful, not notably more disruptive than many boys that age are. But Paul would be presented as misunderstood rather than mischievous if we were to view it entirely through the boy's comprehension. Gray makes sure that we see the world through his eyes, but see the boy as if we're outside his own body.

Because Gray so frequently dispels the idea that his movie is a nostalgia trip, Armageddon Time is able to take off the rose-colored glasses and become critical of how the world around his childhood unfolded. But more specifically, he is bitter at himself for not acting against the forces which tore it apart. Paul knows about the forces of inequality that have Johnny on a path of doom while Paul stays afloat despite the two children being so similar. Yet he doesn't do anything to counteract them, nor does he make an extra effort to make his friend feel wanted when society is pushing him towards a darker inevitability. Paul knows that the kids at his private school are hateful and wrong, yet he never stands up to them for fear of alienation. Gray is furious at himself for not doing all in his power to right the wrongs and possibly save his friend from falling into injustice's circular nature. Paul acts in the manner that almost every sixth-grade boy would, but that doesn't stop Gray from viewing the period as one defined by regret. The director takes a look at society's systems that put Johnny and Paul on their separate paths, but Gray highlights his personal and current vantage point to emphasize his own failures, and all that he would love to change if given a second chance.

Armageddon Time aches with remembrance, and is infused with emotion because of how passionately Gray grapples with that same period in his own life. It is layered with contrasts between what actually transpired and what the director believes could have happened. The movie is viewed from Paul's perspective, but understood through people who know much better than the protagonist, emphasizing how much hindsight can hurt. Armageddon Time feels more personal than most autobiographical films because it doesn't try to capture, but tries to confront and reflect upon how the memory continues to live in Gray's mind forty years after it played out.