After its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Focus Features has added a film to its schedule this year with the release of Armageddon Time, set for a theatrical debut later this fall.

The film will have a limited theatrical release starting on October 28 and will expand domestically on November 4 until it reaches a nationwide release on November 11. The film initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and received a seven-minute standing ovation. The standing ovation was reflected by the critical reaction to the film which currently holds a 90% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes from 40 reviews. The film was praised for the performances of the actors and for Gray's direction.

Armageddon Time is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker James Gray who previously brought to life acclaimed films such as Ad Astra and The Lost City of Z. The film, which is a period piece, will center on a coming-of-age story that explores themes such as the power of family and the American dream. With Gray focusing on a thoughtful and personal story, audiences can expect an emotionally moving film that will touch their heartstrings.

Image via Focus Features

The film will feature the talents of Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Tovah Feldshuh, John Diehl, Andrew Polk, and Ryan Sell. Gray also serves as a producer for the film alongside Anthony Katagas from his Keep Your Head banner, Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures, and Rodrigo Teixeira of RT Features. Executive producers for the film include Lourenço Sant'anna, Alan Terpins, Marco Tulio Kehdi, Francisco Civita, Beto Gauss, and Gustavo Debs.

Specific details of the film's plot remain unknown, but with the positive reception it has received alongside a talented cast and crew at the center with an acclaimed filmmaker at the helm, Armageddon Time appears to be an emotionally poignant film for audiences to look out for when it debuts in theaters later this fall.

Armageddon Time will be released exclusively in theaters nationwide on November 11 following a limited release on October 28.

Check out the synopsis for the upcoming film below: