Having explored the vast recesses of outer space with his previous film Ad Astra, James Gray choose to be distinctly more earthbound with his follow-up feature, Armageddon Time. An autobiographical coming-of-age period drama set in New York City in the 1980s, this family-based tale of generational divides, the nuances of friendship, and the ever-growing pursuit of the American Dream proved to be another acclaimed triumph for The Lost City of Z director, earning raves from the Cannes Film Festival and continuing to earn good notices during recent screenings at the Telluride Film Festival. As it's slated to make its way through the film festival circuits ahead of its Oscar-friendly November release date, Gray's memoir-on-film could very well prove to be one of the year's most well-acclaimed dramatic hits, and audiences can get a taste of what's in store, thanks to its first official trailer.

Exploring the writer-director's upbringing in Queens, Armageddon Time follows Banks Repeta as Paul Graff, who forms a friendship with a fellow student (Jaylin Webb) that sparks racism and turmoil in an increasingly politically-changing era. Also starring Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway as Irving and Esther Graff, Paul's parents, along with Anthony Hopkins as his grandfather, who urges Paul to fight against racism and do what's right for his fellow man, this trailer gives us a glimpse at Gray's soul-searching, politically-conscious ensemble drama, exploring a pivotal moment in his storyteller's life.

Indeed, as seen here, Armageddon Time will likely prove to be a poignant and reflective drama — and one that's not afraid to point out the political ramifications of Reagan's America. Certainly, as festival reviews have noted, Gray's movie isn't always subtle when it comes to its messaging, but through its powerful performances and its careful attention to time and place, it's easy to see why it can prove so resonating.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED:

8 Indie Films to Anticipate This Fall

There has been a notable trend of late when it comes to filmmakers exploring their heritage, family, and personal upbringing in film. Alfonso Cuaron won several Oscars for Roma, for instance, while Kenneth Branagh also became an Oscar winner for last year's nostalgic Belfast. Also, when it comes to this year's award season, there's a good chance that Steven Spielberg's personal The Fablemans might give Gray a run for his money — and then some. Given his previous work, which also includes 2008's excellent Two Lovers and 2013's celebrated The Immigrants, it's evident that Gray's film will have more of a clear-eyed look at what became of our country in the midst of this changing landscape. While that's not to say that it won't be without its emotional reflection, as seen in this promo, it's apparent that Gray's view will have a wider lens, while also being unafraid to explore the intimacies of this delicate childhood tale.

As noted, Gray has been on an excellent run of late, and here's hoping Armageddon Time continues his great trend of remarkable movies, particularly with the exceptional cast attached. Thankfully, we don't have long to wait to see this well-acclaimed festival darling for ourselves.

Armageddon Time will receive a limited theatrical release on October 28th before its nationwide rollout on November 11th. Check out the trailer below: