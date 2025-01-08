Award season is just starting to get into full swing, yet one of the films on the Oscars shortlist has yet to even reach theaters. That film would be Armand, the Norwegian international feature that stunned viewers at the Cannes Film Festival last year with Renate Reinsve as its star. Written and directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, it takes place during a parent-teacher conference in which Elisabeth, an actress whose young child has been accused of inflicting a heinous act upon his classmate, is called in to sort out a very messy situation with the faculty and the other parents. Ahead of the film's arrival on the big screen, a new trailer teases how this meeting devolves into something completely out of the ordinary that will drag everyone involved into an intense, convoluted argument over where boundaries begin and end.

The footage opens with Elisabeth's vehicle racing through trees to reach the dark, secluded campus of the private school all as a conversation plays out between the faculty members about the incident. Immediately, it sets a tone for how serious the situation is in Armand and how precarious it will be to handle a public figure. Even the music sounds more fitting for a horror movie as Elisabeth approaches and enters the room, beginning a meeting that only creates more questions about her, her son, and what Armand's actions actually mean. She's hard to get a read on as she bursts into fits of laughter and tears that could be the result of nerves or a deliberate act put on to manipulate the room. Everything is left ambiguous, with scenes of Elisabeth's panicked behavior juxtaposed against the judgmental staff trying to convey the gravity of the situation.

Armand marked the feature debut of Tøndel, who hails from film royalty as the grandson of legendary director Ingmar Bergman and Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann. With the tense classroom drama, he's kicking off his own career on a high note. The film earned him not just rave reviews and a 72% Rotten Tomatoes score, but the coveted Caméra d'Or at Cannes, which commemorates the fest's best first feature. Describing what makes his work special, Tøndel shared how each scene is dedicated to the gray areas of life that are difficult to process, especially when conflicting parties have conflicting opinions:

"Nearly all the scenes in the movie concern situations with diffuse boundaries and difficult gray areas: Truth or lie? Victim or abuser? Guilty or innocent? Play or violence? Have we ever had such unclear boundaries between what’s right and wrong – when such conflicting notions have been so close to each other?”

Who Else Was Involved in 'Armand'?

In landing Reinsve to lead the cast, Tøndel brought back an actress who was already a Cannes favorite. She's best known for her breakout performance in The Worst Person in the World, for which she won Best Actress at the festival. Following that, she's since taken on roles in Handling the Undead, A Different Man, and, most recently, the limited series turned legal anthology Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+. The cast around her includes Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Endre Hellestveit, Thea Lambrechts Vaulen, Øystein Røger, and Vera Veljovic.

Armand arrives in theaters on February 7. Check out the trailer in the player above.