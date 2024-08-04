The Big Picture Time Trumpet, a satire show set in the future, offers eerily accurate predictions on social, cultural, and political issues.

Armando Iannucci, creator of Veep, has a history of making wild satirical predictions that have sort-of come true.

The show mocks our consumption of degrading media and accurately forecasts political rivalries and the rise of far-right politics.

With American Vice President Kamala Harris entering the Presidential Race, there has been much talk of how real life is mirroring the TV show Veep’s story arc. Veep creator Armando Iannucci has always had his finger on the pulse of political culture, and has a history of making wild satirical predictions, some of which have come sort-of true. Another show of his that offers a lot of future-predictions is the short-lived, but hilarious, Time Trumpet.

Narrated by Iannucci himself, Time Trumpet is a satire show that pretends it is set in the future, looking back at the previous 30 years. It tackles many topical social, cultural, and political issues with ridiculous exaggeration. Nearly two decades after it first aired, it's remarkable to see how some of its satire is very on-the-nose for where we ended up today.

Time Trumpet (2006) Set in the year 2031, this satirical mockumentary series looks back on the first three decades of the 21st century with absurd and exaggerated commentary on current events and celebrities. Created by Armando Iannucci, the show features surreal humor and speculative scenarios about politics, culture, and society. Release Date August 3, 2006 Cast Richard Ayoade , Jo Enright , Stewart Lee , Adam Buxton , Matthew Holness , Armando Iannucci , Mark Watson , Trevor Peacock Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Armando Iannucci’s Career Leading Up to ‘Time Trumpet’

Armando Iannucci built the foundation of his career on political satire. His early work alongside comedian Chris Morris broke through with The Day Today, a mock news and current affairs show that aired on BBC Two in 1994. A spiritual predecessor of Time Trumpet, The Day Today features a lot of silly fake news stories, presented in a semi-professional manner. Iannucci is also co-creator of Steve Coogan’s most famous character, Alan Partridge, who features in much of his work. In 2005, Iannucci’s first hugely mainstream political satire, The Thick of It, started airing on the BBC. Then came the movie version, In the Loop, and, of course, his HBO hit Veep.

Time Trumpet aired on UK’s BBC Two in late 2006, one year after The Thick of It began its run. The show is set in the future in the year 2031 and is packaged as a retrospective mockumentary of the first 30 years of the 21st century. The show looks back at fake past events through edited sketches and clips, as well as through interviews. The interviews are with comedians, including Stewart Lee, Richard Ayoade, and Adam Buxton, who are credited as "cultural commentators." There are also interviews with actors playing parody versions of older 2006 celebrities and politicians, such as “Tom Cruise,” “David Beckham,” and “Tony Blair.” Each episode focuses on a particular theme, but also has running gags that continue throughout the series.

’Time Trumpet’s Satire Was Ahead of Its Time

Close

Now that we’re nearly 20 years past its original air date, it’s interesting to look back at how accurate some of Time Trumpet’s satirical predictions are. All of it is extremely heightened and ludicrous, but there are some hard-hitting accuracies layered underneath. Through absurd dry humor, the show is able to focus on everything from the mundane, such as a mock Top of the Pops 2 title screen, to the impossibly ridiculous, such as Charlotte Church vomiting herself inside out, and then to the extremely volatile, such as UK political rivalries.

A lot of what Time Trumpet mocks is our consumption of increasingly degrading and superficial media. The show often looks back at fake television shows, including a very bleak one called "Spicey Slicey," a CBBC show where children discuss the cosmetic work they have had done, and then undergo plastic surgery live on air. This isn’t a far cry from what we see today on social media platforms, where younger and younger people are turning to plastic surgery and proudly showcasing it for attention. However, we’re not quite at the stage where kids are having elective bladder implants in different colors and flavors.

Further satirizing our intake of media, Episode 1 of Time Trumpet goes "behind the scenes" to show how the beloved British soap opera, Eastenders, uses CGI to add glasses to all of the show’s pub scenes. When asked why they do it this way even though it’s more expensive and not as effective, the green screen performers respond with a simple, “this is how we’ve always done it.” The overuse of CGI here is very much parallel to our modern day use of technology, as it's become a dominant force in cinematic visuals, even when practical effects will do.

The show again understands the trajectory of our media, when it predicts our shift from mainstream television to online content, mostly coming from the youth. Episode 6 shows how TV has been taken over by young people — literal toddlers and babies in this parody. The show also depicts increasingly dangerous stunts and irreverent non-scripted content, mostly shot on mobile phones. Iannucci essentially predicts the rise and dominance of YouTube and TikTok without actually naming them.

‘Veep’ Isn’t the First Time Armando Iannucci Sort-Of Predicted the Future of Politics

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Politically, a lot of Iannucci’s predictions are quite accurate in a broad sense. At the time that Time Trumpet aired in 2006, Tony Blair was still the UK prime minister. The show showcases the early rivalry between Blair and Gordon Brown, and manages to foreshadow Blair’s successor’s attempt at power, which did sort of play out after the real Blair resigned in 2007 and Brown became Prime Minister.

This leads us to the one particular prediction in Time Trumpet that stands out above the rest — the rise and fall of UK Prime Minister David Cameron, and where he has left the state of British politics today. At first mention, the Time Trumpet writers refer to David Cameron as the one with the “Whoopee Cushion” face, and immediately call out his penchant for lies, and willingness to do anything to get people to like him. In the final episode of Time Trumpet, David Cameron continues his stunts to try and appeal to young people, and with the rise of the BNP (British National Party) to contend with, he uses inflammatory language, brushing it off with excuses. This is much like what can be seen in the current political landscape, whereas, in 2006, it was definitely less common and more sensational than it is today. The show also predicts the acceptance of far right politics into the mainstream, with sketches of KKK boxing on Sky News, and the rise of BNP values being far ahead of its time.

When it came time for David Cameron’s final story arc, Time Trumpet got it near perfect. "Cameron, young and naive, was actually one of the most terrible Prime Ministers we’ve ever had, and lasted only 20 days.” He may have actually lasted longer than that, but he did end his tenure very early and in disgrace. In many ways, this Cameron story also mirrors what happened to former Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss, who lasted a mere 49 days in office, also resigning in disgrace.

“And finally, he committed the dreadful hideous act that he’s now very famous for,” the show goes on about Cameron. And while it’s vague enough in the show to encompass any terrible deed Cameron may have done, it lines up perfectly with 2016’s Brexit and all that unfolded during Cameron’s time as PM. In the show, his resignation also causes the BNP to catch up to be the most powerful party in Britain. And again, while that didn’t literally happen, it echoes much of where British politics ended up in the wake of a post-Brexit Britain.

Time Trumpet is such a hidden gem, it’s nowhere to be found on BBC iPlayer, and is only available as a series on DVD or illicit YouTube channels. It’s worth seeking out for some ridiculous laughs, but also for its commentary on society, which resonated then and still does now. Armando Iannucci has always had a knack for satirical foresight, and Time Trumpet might be his most on-the-mark so far.

Time Trumpet is available for purchase on Amazon in the U.S.

Buy on Amazon