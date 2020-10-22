Armie Hammer on ‘Rebecca’, the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel, and Sam Esmail’s ‘Gaslit’

One of the things I love about talking to Armie Hammer is he’s always willing to have fun and talk about anything. So when I found out I’d get an extended interview to talk about playing Maxim de Winter in director Ben Wheatley’s new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier‘s celebrated 1938 Gothic novel, Rebecca, I tried to make the most of the opportunity by asking about a wide variety of subjects.

Hammer talked about how he’d compare his version of Rebecca to the Alfred Hitchcock movie, what lesson he learned from Johnny Depp while making The Lone Ranger that he still uses today, the status of Sam Esmail’s Gaslit series, why we need to wait a number of years for the Call Me By Your Name sequel, what we need to do to get a Man From U.N.C.L.E. sequel, how Tom Ford needs to make more movies, what it was like working with Taika Waititi on Next Goal Wins, getting to work with Nicholas Jarecki on Dreamland which is about the opioid crisis, and if his Gossip Girl character Gabriel Edwards make an appearance on the HBO Max reboot, and more. In addition, Hammer talked about his desire to direct, how he’s currently obsessed with Workaholics, which movies he’s seen the most, and his first TV show crush.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Wheatley’s Rebecca was adapted by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse and follows a newly-married young woman (Lily James) who visits her husband’s (Hammer) imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, where she finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife — the mysterious Rebecca — whose legacy continues to haunt the house. Kristin Scott Thomas plays Hammer’s longtime housekeeper Mrs. Danvers and Rebecca also stars Ann Dowd, Keeley Hawes, Ben Crompton, and Sam Riley.

Check out what Armie Hammer had to say below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis. Rebecca is now streaming on Netflix.

Armie Hammer:

Will his Gossip Girl character Gabriel Edwards make an appearance on the HBO Max reboot?

What do we need to do to get Tom Ford to make more movies?

What TV series would he like to guest star on?

What movie has he seen the most?

What was his first movie or TV show crush?

What do we need to do to get a Man From U.N.C.L.E. sequel?

How years need to pass before making the Call Me By Your Name

How did he get involved in Rebecca?

How would he compare the new version of Rebecca to the Hitchcock movie?

How much does he pay attention to the camera lenses the director is using on set?

How he wants to direct movies.

Tells a great story about Johnny Depp from making The Lone Ranger and how he knew exactly what the camera could see based on the lens being used.

What kind of movie would he like to direct?

What’s the status of Sam Esmail’s Gaslit?

What was it about Nicholas Jarecki’s Dreamland that got him involved?

What was it like working with Taika Waititi on Next Goal Wins and what is it about?

Here’s the official synopsis and poster for Ben Wheatley’s Rebecca: