Armie Hammer and Lily James Get Gothic in First Images from Ben Wheatley’s ‘Rebecca’

Netflix hasn’t exactly released the first images from Ben Wheatley‘s gothic thriller Rebecca, but the Daily Mail got their hands on some intriguing photos of stars Armie Hammer, Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Rebecca isn’t quite a remake of Alfred Hitchcock‘s 1940 film of the same name, but it is based on the same Daphne du Maurier novel. The story follows a newly-married young woman (James) who visits her husband’s imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, where she finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife — the mysterious Rebecca — whose legacy continues to haunt the house.

Scott Thomas will co-star as Hammer’s longtime housekeeper Mrs. Danvers — a juicy role, mind you — and the rest of the supporting cast includes Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones), and Sam Riley, who starred in Wheatley’s Free Fire.

Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan produced the film with Nira Park (Attack the Block), and Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class) wrote the script with an assist from Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

James told the Daily Mail that this new take on Rebecca is “sometimes trippy and psychedelic” and that she “kept having panic attacks” while shooting the film, as her character “lives in a difficult headspace.” James also noted how the themes of the novel are as relevant as ever. “We’re doing an adaptation for today, with the idea that women aren’t necessarily the weaker sex,” she explained.

According to the report, Rebecca will debut on Netflix on Oct. 21 — just in time for what is sure to be a muted Halloween this year. Many high-profile horror movies have fled to next year, so it’s nice to know there’s some genre fun waiting for us in time for the spooky holiday. Check out the new images below, and click here for information on Wheatley’s Tomb Raider sequel that will see Alicia Vikander reprise her role as Lara Croft.