Armie Hammer has exited the lead role of Paramount Plus’ The Offer, a drama series about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic mobster film The Godfather. Hammer was set to play Al Ruddy, who produced the movie that went on to become the biggest box office success in history (at the time) and nabbed ten Academy Award nominations, winning three.

As reported by Variety, Hammer’s exit marks the actor’s latest departure from a high-profile project after explicit messages allegedly written by him surfaced on social media. He recently bowed out of the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which was scheduled to begin filming next month, after the graphic Instagram direct messages leaked. (Transformers star Josh Duhamel stepped in to replace Hammer, and the production is still on track for February.) Hammer denied writing the messages and stated that his exit from that film was part of a personal decision to spend time with his children in the wake of “vicious and spurious online attacks,” although dropping out of the lead role of a prestige drama series just a few weeks later seems to indicate that the actor is facing more than a little industry backlash.

The Offer is part of a slate of headline-grabbing projects ViacomCBS announced last fall to coincide with the rebranding of CBS All Access to Paramount Plus, a premium service featuring content from the media conglomerate’s major brands like Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV, and BET, scheduled to launch in March. There’s no word yet on who might be tapped to replace Hammer as Ruddy in the 10-episode limited series, but word is Josh Duhamel is currently unavailable.

