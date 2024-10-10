Sly is back for more thrills! Sylvester Stallone is returning to the big screen in the upcoming tense thriller, Armor, and he's bringing Jason Patric along for the ride. The film opens on November 22, 2024, but prior to that, Collider is delighted to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the key art for the movie. The poster features Stallone and Patric, armed and ready for battle.

In the film, Stallone steps back into the shoes of a master criminal, playing an experienced master thief, who puts a plan together to rob an armored truck of its massively valuable contents. From the first trailer, released a few days ago by Lionsgate, we also know what to expect. The trailer begins with Stallone and his crew (which also includes Ray Donovan star Dash Mihok) prepping for their big heist, thinking it will be just another easy payday after all the other jobs they've pulled off in the past.

They're in for a massive shock, however, when they discover that the truck that they're looking for is being looked after by a father and son pairing in the form of James (Jason Patric) and Casey (Josh Wiggins). When Stallone's crew flips their truck on a bridge, with James and Casey trapped inside, they find themselves forced to take a stand against their attackers if they want to survive. The bad guys of the piece claim they'll let the pair walk free and unharmed if they give it up, but it's fair to say James doesn't trust them as far as he can throw them.

When Will 'Armor' Be Released?

It's not very long to wait. Armor will be released in theaters, on digital, and on VOD on Friday, November 22, 2024. The official plot synopsis of Armor reads as follows:

"Academy Award Nominee Sylvester Stallone and Jason Patric star in an action-packed, thriller about the lengths one man will go to save what’s left of his family and reclaim his own life. James and his son Casey are armored truck drivers tasked with delivering a suspicious package. After a violent ambush on the road, James and Casey are trapped until they discover the value of what they have been carrying and join forces to outgun and outwit their attackers."

You can check out the key art for the movie above. In the meantime, you can catch Stallone in Tulsa King on Paramount+.

Armor (2024) Release Date November 21, 2024 Director Justin Routt Cast Sylvester Stallone , Jason Patric , Josh Wiggins , Erin Ownbey , Laney Stiebing , Jeff Chase , Josh Whites , Joel Cohen , Beau Bommarito , Justin William Davis , David Perks , Dash Mihok , Victoria Paige Watkins Main Genre Action Writers Cory Todd Hughes , Adrian Speckert Character(s) James , Casey , Trisha Brody , Sara Brody , Viper , Echo , Bank Manager , Speeding Driver , Alcoholic #1 , Fireman Expand

Watch on Paramount+