This week sees the release of Armor, a new thriller from director Justin Routt which is set to release in theaters and on digital on November 22. The film stars Jason Patric (Narc, The Lost Boys), Sylvester Stallone (Rocky franchise, Creed), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan, The Thin Red Line), Josh Wiggins (Max, Walking Out), Blake Shields (Tekken, Heroes) and Erin Ownbey (Ozark, Panhandle). The film is directed by Routt (If I Were Dictator, CIA MIAMI) and written by Adrian Speckert and Corey Todd Hughes.

The story centers on James Brody (Patric) and his son Casey (Wiggins), who work as armored truck security guards transporting millions of dollars between banks. Their routine is disrupted when a team of thieves, led by Rook (Stallone), orchestrates a takeover of their truck. Following a violent car chase, James and Casey find themselves cornered on a decrepit bridge, with their truck precariously dangling off the edge. Facing limited time before the assailants break-in, James must push his skills to the limit to protect his son's life above his own. Filming for the movie took place in Pearlington and Waveland, Mississippi, in September 2023. Despite the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, the filmmakers were granted interim agreements, allowing production to proceed.

Collider is thrilled to mark the movie's release by exclusively presenting our readers with a sneak peek at the action. In our first look at the film, Stallone's goons are pressuring him into making a quick decision to make away with the loot inside the armored truck. Still, the man isn't for budging, insisting that the plan go off without any more heat from the authorities or taking any more lives, demonstrating that, while he may be a man who breaks the law, he still has a clear moral code.

What Else Is Sylvester Stallone Up To?

Stallone currently stars in Tulsa King, the series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Stallone will also appear next year in Alarum, an action crime drama directed by Michael Polish, featuring Willa Fitzgerald, Scott Eastwood, and Mike Colter. Additionally, Stallone is the co-writer of Levon's Trade, an action thriller due for release in January 2025. The film stars Jason Statham as Levon Cade, a former black ops agent drawn back into action. David Harbour and Michael Peña also feature in the cast, and the film is directed by David Ayer.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on all your favorite movies and shows, and be sure to check out our exclusive sneak peek at the film in the player above. Armor is set to premiere on digital as well as in theaters on November 22, in a day-and-date release.

