Sylvester Stallone is back in action for a tense new thriller, Armor. Here, Stallone is once again embracing a life of crime to play an experienced master thief, who puts a plan together to rob an armored truck of its massively valuable contents. This is not to be confused with the 2009 action film Armored, which also centers around a group of thieves who are hoping to break into and steal from an armored truck.

We now know what to expect from Armor thanks to a brand-new trailer released by Lionsgate. The new footage begins with Stallone and his crew (which also includes Ray Donovan star Dash Mihok) prepping for their big heist, thinking it will be just another walk in the park after all the other jobs they've done. They're in for a surprise when they learn that the truck they seek is being driven by a father and son duo, James (Jason Patric) and Casey (Josh Wiggins). The duo find themselves in a life or death situation when their truck is flipped over by Stallone's crew on a bridge, with Jason and Casey trapped inside. The robbers say they'll let James and Casey walk away unharmed if they surrender, but Jason doesn't trust those promises for a single solitary second.

The official plot synopsis of Armor reads as follows:

Academy Award Nominee Sylvester Stallone and Jason Patric star in an action-packed, thriller about the lengths one man will go to save what’s left of his family and reclaim his own life. James and his son Casey are armored truck drivers tasked with delivering a suspicious package. After a violent ambush on the road, James and Casey are trapped until they discover the value of what they have been carrying and join forces to outgun and outwit their attackers.

What Other Projects Is Sylvester Stallone Working On?

In addition to his upcoming villain role in Armor, Sylvester Stallone is still pumping out project after project. Just recently he made another welcome return to the crime genre with the second season of Tulsa King — the Taylor Sheridan series about a wise guy mobster who makes a name for himself in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Armor is set to be Stallone's last feature film of 2024, with 2025 to include at least two more original films from the acting icon. This includes the spy espionage thriller with co-star Scott Eastwood called Alarum and the unique detective story of The Epiphany.

Armor will be released in theaters, on digital, and on VOD on Friday, November 22, 2024. In the meantime, you can catch Stallone in Tulsa King on Paramount+.

