Don Cheadle’s schedule looks quite busy with his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances. The actor will next reprise his role as James Rhodes for the Samuel L Jackson-led Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and then will move on to star in his first standalone movie, Armor Wars. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor spoke of his MCU journey as well as gave an update on what to expect from the upcoming feature.

Armor Wars was initially announced as a Disney+ series centering around the misuse of Tony Stark’s technology. However, the studio changed directions due to budget concerns and it was upgraded to be developed as a movie. Rhodes has been by Tony’s side right from the start since Iron Man, as he was his best friend and partner in crime. Over the course of 12 years we saw Rhodey going from an army man to a superhero, but never really came to know the person he is. Speaking of Rhodes’ character arc in the upcoming movie, Cheadle said, "I think in every successive film, he's coming more and more out of Tony's shadow and becoming his own person but I still think we haven't really figured out who he is and really dug into that so that's what the movie is for.”

He also expressed his excitement about the change of format saying, “It was going to be a series, now we're going to do it as a film. Armor Wars. So I'm looking forward to that." Reminiscing his MCU journey the actor noted that it's been 12 years now, so “it's bananas that from that moment till now, we’ve been doing it for so long an it just keeps expanding and growing, and these universe keep folding in on each other and different characters being introduced and relationships popping up.” Sharing the update on the production of the movie he revealed, “I haven't seen any script, I don't know where it's headed but I am excited for its potential.”

Given that Armor Wars will continue Rhodes' journey after Secret Invasion it can be assumed that War Machine will be dealing with the aftermath of the Kree invasion as well as misuse of Stark Tech. The plot points are eventually expected to run into upcoming Captain America: New World Order, which will be Anthony Mackie’s first outing as Cap.

Currently, no further cast details or release window has been announced for Armor Wars. You can watch this space for future developments and check out Cheadle’s comments below: