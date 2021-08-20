Don Cheadle has tapped his Black Monday co-star Yassir Lester to write his upcoming Marvel series Armor Wars, in which he'll reprise his MCU role as James Rhodes, aka War Machine.

Marvel's Kevin Feige will produce Armor Wars, which will explore what happens when Tony Stark's "Iron Man" technology falls into the wrong hands. The series is one of two upcoming Disney+ shows that keep Stark's memory alive following his heroic death in Avengers: Endgame, as Marvel's Ironheart follows a brilliant young engineer who creates an armored suit in order to be more responsible than Stark.

Armor Wars was first revealed last December at Disney's Investor Day along with another new Marvel show, Secret Invasion, which will star Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Olivia Colman. That show is currently filming though, whereas Armor Wars doesn't have a director or any other actors attached yet, as Lester was only recently hired to write scripts.

Marvel has already seen success with its Disney+ shows WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, and its upcoming slate also includes Hawkeye, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel. WandaVision is currently up for Best Limited Series at the Emmys, while Cheadle earned a surprise Emmy nod himself for his guest star appearance as Rhodey in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Sure, Lester had the inside track on the head writer gig for Armor Wars after serving as one of the lead writers and co-EPs on Showtime's Black Monday, though Deadline reports that Cheadle and Marvel's executives were also truly excited by his pitch for the show and where it could fit into the larger MCU. I'm actually one of the few people who watched all three seasons of Black Monday, and while it was usually entertaining, there's no question that Armor Wars will be a very different challenge for Lester as a writer.

Lester parlayed his success as a stand-up comic into acting and writing, and he previously worked as a writer on HBO's Girls and the Disney+ series Earth to Ned, as well as The Carmichael Show. Lester, who also lends his voice to Fox's animated series Duncanville, is represented by UTA and Lichter Grossman.

