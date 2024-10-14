Marvel is enjoying a modest but successful year thus far, releasing far fewer projects than normal but still striking box office and critical gold for the majority of its endeavors. X-Men '97 remains the highest-rated Marvel project, despite not taking place in the MCU, and Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed more than $1.3 billion, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. However, there's a project that's been confirmed by Kevin Feige himself that just got a disappointing update. During a recent interview with TV Line, Don Cheadle spoke about Armor Wars, the Marvel project which was originally announced as a Disney+ series but then later reconfigured as a feature film. When asked if there was any word on where the project stands, or if he could provide any updates on it being switched from a series to a movie, Cheadle had this to say:

"You can find out and let me know. I think the word that's the most salient in that sentence is "switched." [Laughs] I don't know, I'm not sure where anything is at right now. I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we'll see what happens, we'll see what it is."

For Cheadle to not be able to deliver any update on development or potential start of filming is certainly alarming. Armor Wars was one of the slew of projects announced to be in the works all the way back in 2020, and despite it being more than four years since, it appears the project is not being prioritized at Marvel Studios. It's possible that Cheadle is playing coy and knows more than he's letting on, but this isn't the typical line of questioning where someone is being asked about cameos or plot details. If Cheadle had any updates or important information to give on Armor Wars, he likely would have no problem offering it for a project that's still in such an early stage of development.

You Won’t Believe Which Project Was Announced at the Same Time As ‘Armor Wars’

Close

Armor Wars was announced in 2020 at the same time as Ironheart, the Disney+ series which has already wrapped filming and is confirmed to release sometime in 2025. Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, who made her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will next topline her own series. The show also stars Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Twisters star Anthony Ramos as The Hood, one of the villains of the series. Oppenheimer and Solo veteran Alden Ehrenreich will also star in the series, but details about his role are being kept under wraps.

It's been rumored that Armor Wars will begin production early next year, but there has been no official word or confirmation yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Cheadle in Secret Invasion, now streaming on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+