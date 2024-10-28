It's been a while since an Armor Wars update was shared with the public. This upcoming Don Cheadle-led MCU feature was first announced in 2020, and it has yet to enter production. Fortunately, the project isn't shelved just yet as the film's head writer, Yassir Lester, shared that it's still in the works, but not as heavy as you may think.

In an interview with MovieWeb, Lester spoke about the upcoming Marvel feature, confirming that it's still in development. While he didn't share a production schedule or a casting call, he did point out that working on Armor Wars comes in waves, that something will happen every few months, but then it stops later.

"In the same way Blade [starring Mahershala Ali] goes away and comes back the next day, Armor Wars is — it'll be a thing that happens every few months, then it won't happen, then it'll happen again."

This comment somewhat matches with Cheadle's comments two weeks ago. He described the film's production as "switched" and he isn't sure where things are heading. However, he still remained hopeful about the project and hopes to see where it ends up.

So far, not much is known about Armor Wars. It has been teased that the superhero feature would take place post-Secret Invasion and the death of Tony Stark would play a role in the story. As expected, the film would take inspiration from the comics, where a bunch of Stark Technology were stolen, and it's up to Rhodey (aka War Machine) to take it back before it goes into the wrong hands.

Marvel Studios Constantly Changes Its Production Schedule

Image via Marvel Studios

Over the years, Marvel Studios has announced multiple projects to excite fans about what's to come and which of their favorite characters will get their chance in the spotlight. However, due to many obstacles, like creative differences, a pandemic, and strikes, projects have been reshuffled or faced delays.

One of the biggest projects that has affected the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years is the upcoming Blade reboot, starring Mahershala Ali. So far, this character has already made an off-screen appearance in the MCU during the post-credit scene in 2021's Eternals. Meanwhile, Wesley Snipes reprized the role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ever since the project was announced, two of its directors, Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange, have walked out on the project. Originally, the film was supposed to be part of Phase Five, in between The Marvels and Ironheart. But due to delays and issues, not only was it shelved, but it also affected the release dates of many upcoming Marvel projects, including Fantastic Four, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and the upcoming Avengers films.

Armor Wars has yet to announce a release date.