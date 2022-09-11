Fans were quite alarmed when Marvel Studios chose to not reveal details about their upcoming Disney+ series Armor Wars during San Diego Comic-Con, however, come D23 they got their first look at the new MCU show. In a new interview with Comicbook, series lead Don Cheadle, who had been long holding his silence, finally confirmed that the series will follow a similar storyline as its namesake comics run, nonetheless, with a classic MCU spin on it.

Cheadle took over the role of Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes aka the War Machine from Terrance Howard in Iron Man 2 and has been a franchise mainstay ever since. He’s been by Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) side through the 'Infinity Saga' and made a brief appearance in Phase 4's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Armor Wars will finally see his story progressing — speaking of the upcoming series the actor revealed, "If you know anything about the lore, and you've read the comic books, you understand that it's a series that was built around Tony's Stark Tech getting out and Rhodey taking it on to go get this tech back from the bad hands, the bad actors whose hands it is in." Cheadle is referring to the seven-issue run of Iron Man #225-232 written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton and illustrated by Mark D. Bright and Barry Windsor-Smith.

However, the MCU has never followed the exact comic book storyline, and Armor Wars is no exception. Cheadle revealed, “And as Marvel does, it's also an opportunity to take the mythology and tip it on its head a little bit and come up with different ways to tell the story, so it's doing that and has done that in spades.” It was revealed during the D23 panel that Armor Wars is going to pick up right after the events of Samuel L Jackson’s Secret Invasion, which showcased a very thrilling first trailer. And going by the looks of it we can expect a subplot or presence of Skrulls in the Armor Wars as well.

While the actor divulged the basic plot of the series he refuses to tell more about Rhodey’s response to his best friend’s death, he only said that Rhodey will be "at a very different place” in the new series adding that he is “going to be very surprising to a lot of people.” Further, saying,

"The great thing is there's just going to be so much opportunity to learn a lot about him and for him to learn about himself and for us, hopefully, to really be able to get behind what makes him tick."

Production on Armor Wars begins in Atlanta in early 2023. While we wait for more news on the series, check out the trailer for Secret Invasion down below.

