Don Cheadle has been an MCU veteran for more than 10 years after taking over the role of Colonel James Rhodes from Terrence Howard in Iron Man 2, so fans were elated when it was announced several years ago that he would lead Armor Wars, which was then billed as a Disney+ series. The project has since undergone quite a bit of turmoil, with it shifting into a movie while not getting any concrete updates over the last few years. In 2022, Nate Moore spoke about why Armor Wars changed from a show to a movie, citing budgetary constraints, but during a recent interview with Collider's Garrett Blaney to promote Captain America: Brave New World, Moore provided a more confusing update when asked about the status of the film:

"You know, that’s not my project, to be honest. But, I do know, as Marvel [Studios] continues to go through this phase, we want to make sure whatever we’re making is awesome. So that means we had to slow down some things that were on the front burner. It doesn't mean we'll never make it, but it does mean we just have to be a little bit more considered so that every time out, audiences are guaranteed quality."

Moore is credited as a producer on Captain America: Brave New World, but it was reported a few weeks before Christmas last year that he was leaving the studio he called home for 14 years. Armor Wars may be one of the projects that Moore was involved with before his departure, but now that he's onto different endeavors, it's no longer his responsibility. It was also reported that, although leaving the studio, Moore would remain involved as a producer on Black Panther 3, the upcoming MCU film that has yet to be officially announced, but Denzel Washington says that director Ryan Coogler is writing him a part in the movie. Moore also recently spoke about Washington's involvement in Black Panther 3, saying that he would love for him to join the MCU, but that casting for the film has not yet begun.

Don Cheadle’s Most Recent MCU Project Is Also His Most Controversial