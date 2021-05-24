Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Army of the Dead.

While it very much looks like the door has closed on Zack Snyder’s time in the DC universe, he’s already well down the road on building out an entirely new franchise over at Netflix. Snyder’s long-in-the-works zombie movie Army of the Dead hit Netflix last week, and the film is intended to be merely the beginning of an overarching story that will continue in various forms. When Netflix first greenlit Army of the Dead, they also greenlit a prequel movie and an anime series, both of which will be released on Netflix later this year.

But there’s also room for an Army of the Dead sequel, and Snyder is more than game to keep the story going. One might wonder how, exactly, that works given that the film ends with almost all of the main characters dead. But it’s the conclusion to Vanderohe’s (Omari Hardwick) story arc that paves the way forward for Army of the Dead 2.

RELATED: 'Army of the Dead': Omari Hardwick Explains Vanderohe's Fate at the End of the Movie

You’ll recall that Vanderohe is able to survive the nuclear blast that wiped out Las Vegas, and he’s grabbed enough cash to hitch a private plane to Mexico City. Onboard the plane, however, Vanderohe starts feeling a bit woozy, and discovers a bitemark on his body. When he touches down in Mexico, it appears that Vanderohe will be a zombie, thus creating an all-new outbreak south of the border.

Image via Netflix

Speaking to IndieWire, producer Deborah Snyder confirmed that if Netflix feels like audiences want an Army of the Dead sequel, Zack Snyder and his co-writer Shay Hatten not only have ideas, but are ready to roll:

“You always want the version that you’re doing to be as good as it can be, but I think there’s still more story to tell, and I know that Zack and Shay have a lot of ideas that are kind of fleshed out. If there was an appetite for another film, I think we’re ready to go.”

Zack Snyder himself went one further, telling Polygon that he and Hatten know “exactly what happens next, and it’s insane.”

Is it a full-on zombie outbreak story? Is it a story told from the POV of zombie Vanderohe, flipping the protagonist/antagonist relationship from Army of the Dead? Is it another heist movie? At this point we can only guess, but given how much Netflix has already invested in this franchise, an Army of the Dead sequel feels like a real possibility.

Indeed, production wrapped last year on the prequel movie Army of Thieves, which revolves around Matthias Schweighöfer’s breakout character Ludwig Dieter. Schweighöfer directed and stars in the film, which was written by Hatten and produced by the Snyders, and takes place in the early stages of the zombie outbreak abroad. Deborah Snyder told IndieWire that Army of Thieves is more like “a romantic comedy heist film” and has an Italian Job vibe to it.

Image via Netflix

And then there’s Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, an anime prequel series for which Zack Snyder directed some episodes, which really digs into the backstory of the zombies and where they came from. Some of the cast members from Army of the Dead, including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, and Tig Notaro reprise their roles as their rescue missions inside Las Vegas will be revisited, while Joe Manganiello leads the voice cast as a character named Rose.

So yeah, there’s plenty more Army of the Dead on the way – for sure a couple of prequel stories, and very possibly a full-on sequel.

KEEP READING: Watch: Dave Bautista Takes Us From the Wrestling Ring to 'Dune' to 'Army of the Dead' in 30-Minute Interview

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix Will Premiere Its Own Virtual Fan Event This Summer Geeked Week will span five days and be free to fans online.

Read Next