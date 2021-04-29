Netflix has released a huge batch of character posters for Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie actioner Army of the Dead, with the neon-drenched rogues’ gallery relishing in the sheer volume of badassery on display.

The movie premieres three weeks from tomorrow on May 21, and as far as high concepts go, Army of the Dead exists in its own stratosphere. Dave Bautista leads a hardened band of criminals, thieves and mercenaries as they stage a daring Las Vegas casino heist as Sin City finds itself gripped by an undead apocalypse.

As well as Bautista’s war hero, Army of the Dead’s sprawling ensemble also features Ella Parnell as his estranged daughter, Hiroyuki Sanada as a casino boss who sets the heist in motion, Ana de la Reguera’s mechanic, Omari Hardwick’s zombie killer, Tig Notaro’s helicopter pilot, Raúl Castillo’s influencer and his partner played by Samantha Win, Matthias Schweighöfer’s safe cracker, Nora Arnezeder’s mysterious warrior, Garrett Dillahunt’s head of casino security and Theo Rossi’s slimy guard.

Not only does Army of the Dead mark the first feature for Snyder outside of the DCEU since Sucker Punch a decade ago, but it brings his filmography full circle after he made his directorial debut on 2004’s massively entertaining Dawn of the Dead remake, which was also the last time he helmed a movie outside of his typical home studio of Warner Bros.

Netflix is clearly betting big on Army of the Dead launching a sprawling multimedia franchise as well, given that prequel Army of Thieves wrapped shooting in December of last year and is awaiting release, while anime-style spinoff series Lost Vegas is also in the works. Snyder is also evidently relishing the creative freedom being afforded to him by Netflix when it comes to Army of the Dead, receiving a sole story credit and co-writing the screenplay with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’s Joby Harold and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum’s Shay Hatten, while he even pulls triple duty by serving as his own cinematographer.

The trailer promised all of Snyder’s signature visual flourishes, but there was a welcome sense of some warmth, humor and levity in the footage as well. Of course, it’s not as if you could treat Army of the Dead particularly seriously given the premise, not to mention the attention-grabbing appearance of Valentine the zombie tiger, who boasts a surprising connection to Carole Baskin, but it looks like it’s going to be a whole lot of big-budget, bonkers fun.

Check out the character posters below, which continues Army of the Dead’s trend for eye-catching one-sheets. The film premieres May 21 in select theaters and on Netflix.

