While Zack Snyder is busy bringing his Star Wars-inspired space opera, Rebel Moon, he's also set to return to his hit zombie franchise with Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. The filmmaker's direct follow-up to Zack Snyder's Justice League, 2021's Army of the Dead was a smash hit for Netflix, finding a place in the streaming service's top ten most-watched original films only days after its initial release. Fans of Zack Snyder were also delighted to see the director return to his filmmaking roots and harken back to his feature debut of 2004's Dawn of the Dead. The unique setting of a war-torn zombie haven in Las Vegas also quickly planted the seeds for a growing mythology.

Following the first film's success, Zack Snyder and Netflix began planning an Army of the Dead cinematic universe. "Quickly" is the key word here as the Army of the Dead universe would expand within the see its universe expand only a few months after its release, with the prequel spin-off Army of Thieves, following the exploits of safe-cracker Ludwig Dieter (played by Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directed the film) before he was recruited for the Vegas heist in Army of the Dead. Zack Snyder has also confirmed that he's working on a direct sequel to Army of the Dead, which is expected to take the series outside of Vegas yet again for a new zombie outbreak.

Before Army of the Dead 2 is released, however, Zack Snyder is working on expanding the series again via an animated prequel series with Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. The anime-inspired series was announced before Army of the Dead was even released and has since amassed an impressive voice cast and creative team. The series is set to take place during the events of Army of the Dead's opening credits sequence, as various human survivors fight to save their homes and their city from growing horde of undead monsters. To learn more about the upcoming animated show's cast, plot, streaming details, and more, here is everything we know so far about Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

RELATED: 'Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas': Vanessa Hudgens Teases "A Certain Piece of Me Is Very Similar to the Character"

When Is Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas Coming Out?

Though the project has been in development for three years, we still don't have a release date or release window for Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, so we'll have to be patient to find out when we can see Nevada residents fight zombies again.

Where Can You Watch Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

Unsurprisingly, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will be making its exclusive streaming home on Netflix. The streaming juggernaut is the IP holder of the Army of the Dead franchise, which is why Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves are only available to watch on Netflix. The streaming service is also no stranger to taking its hit franchises and giving them animated spin-offs. Netflix recently announced that the same treatment would be given to the smash hit Stranger Things franchise with an all-new animated series, set to show fans the Upside Down for the first time in animated form.

Is There A Trailer for Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

We've yet to see any footage from Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, though the series is expected to be inspired anime-inspired, which makes sense given that style of animation is well-known for bringing creative gore effects to life. For those who want to satiate their hunger for zombie-killing action a bit, they can revisit the trailer for the film that started it all with the below trailer for Army of the Dead:

Who Stars in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

Image via Netflix

Fans of the original Army of the Dead will be happy to hear that many of the cast members from the film will be returning to reprise their roles in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. In particular, this includes Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista as Scott Ward - the main protagonist who once was a humble member of the zombie resistance in Nevada before leading the Vegas heist years later. Dave Bautista will also be reunited with other Army of the Dead cast members, including Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Ana de la Reguera as Cruz, Omari Hardwick as Venderohe, and Tig Notaro and Marianne Peters.

The animated series also has several newcomers to the franchise, some of which are familiar faces from Zack Snyder's previous filmography. This includes Vanessa Hudgens and Jena Malone, who will be working with Zack Snyder for the first time in over a decade after starring in Sucker Punch, as well as Joe Manganiello and Harry Lennix, following his all-too-brief cameo as Deathstroke and Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder's Justice League. True Romance star Christian Slater is also attached to lend his iconic voice to the zombie apocalypse.

The rest of the stellar voice cast includes Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick), Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Ross Butler (Shazam!), Nolan North (the Uncharted video game series), Christina Wren (Will Trent), and Yetide Badaki (American Gods).

What is Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas About?

The official plot synopsis for Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas reads as follows:

Scott Ward and his rescue crew's efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.

The series will most likely take place during the events of Army of the Dead's opening credits sequence, where we see the patient zero zombie known as Zeus (Richard Cetrone) escape captivity and quickly infect the Las Vegas population. The fast-paced opening, paired with a borderline sarcastic rendition of "Viva Las Vegas," not only shows the zombie apocalypse infecting Vegas, but also shows the humans who are working hard to repel the undead horde. Among these humans are the film's central characters, such as Scott Ward who is seemingly confirmed to be still the focus of Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Who is Making Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas?

Image via Netflix

Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Watchmen, Man of Steel, and more will still be attached to his coveted Army of the Dead franchise as both executive producer and director on an unknown amount of episodes. Also directing for the show is the series showrunner and DC animation veteran Jay Oliva. The script is reportedly penned by original Army of the Dead screenwriter Shay Hatten.

Also attached to the show's crew are editor Christopher D. Lozinski (Batman: The Killing Joke), production designer Jojo Aguilar (Teen Titans Go!), and art director Chris Glenn (Dreamworks Voltron VR Chronicles).

Are the Previous Army of the Dead Films Available on Netflix?

Since the show is confirmed to be a prequel, those who haven't seen Army of the Dead or Army of Thieves will likely be able to enjoy Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas without any prior knowledge. That being said, if some would wish to discover the franchise for the first time or just want to revisit it, both prior films are still available to watch on Netflix.