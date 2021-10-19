Vanessa Hudgens and Zack Snyder are re-teaming 10 years after the release of Sucker Punch. Hudgens appeared in Snyder’s fifth feature film as Blondie, a young woman trying to escape a terrible fate alongside Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone and Jamie Chung’s characters. Now she’s shifting gears a bit, going from that 2011 sci-fi fantasy survival film to trying to survive a zombie apolcaypse in Snyder’s Army of the Dead animated series.

Well before the release of Snyder’s Army of the Dead film, it was announced that Netflix was developing an anime prequel series. So whereas the 2021 film followed a group of mercenaries trying to pull off a heist in a zombie-filled Las Vegas well into the outbreak, this new series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, will reveal how things went down when the outbreak first began.

Image via Netflix

The show’s voice cast is stacked with David Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell all returning to voice their characters from the live-action film. On top of that, new additions to the franchise include Hudgens, her Sucker Punch co-star Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Joe Manganiello, Yetide Badaki, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren, Monica Barbaro and Nolan North.

While on Collider Ladies Night for the release of My Little Pony: A New Generation, Hudgens revealed that she already recorded her contribution to the show. Here’s what she said when asked if she completed her work for the show:

“I have, yeah. That was a very quick moment.”

As for who she’s playing, Hudgens didn’t reveal much, but based on what she could tease, it does sound like Snyder cast her for a very particular reason.

“Zach wanted me to stay pretty true to myself. He didn’t really want me to put on a voice. He said that a certain piece of me is very similar to the character, so just lean into that specific aspect of myself and just have fun. And he’s still like a big kid, so when I’m around him or working with him it’s very easy to just have fun.”

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up on Her Evolution from 'High School Musical' to the "Dark and Weird" Roles She Always Wanted to 'My Little Pony'

Image via Netflix

The next installment of the Army of the Dead franchise, Army of Thieves which offers up an origin story for Matthias Schweighöfer’s Dieter, is set to hit Netflix on October 29th. There’s no word on when we’ll see Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas just yet, but if Hudgens’ work on the series is complete, one can hope we won’t be waiting too long!

If you’d like to hear more about Hudgens’ journey in the industry from Thirteen to High School Musical, Spring Breakers and more, be sure to check out our uncut Collider Ladies Night conversation in podcast form below.

KEEP READING: 'You' Season 3: Does Love Get Pleasure Out of Killing? Victoria Pedretti Explains Her Approach

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Dune’ Receiving Earlier Streaming Release on HBO Max The latest change puts ‘Dune’ on streaming a little earlier.

Read Next