The Big Picture Zack Snyder reveals why he believes his movie Army of the Dead doesn't need a director's cut, thanks to Netflix's openness and support for his creative vision.

Netflix was willing to roll with Snyder's ideas from the beginning, allowing him to include everything he wanted in the movie, except for a shot of a zombie penis that they asked him to remove.

Despite not having a director's cut, Army of the Dead has generated significant success on Netflix, leading to a prequel, an animated prequel, and an upcoming sequel that Snyder plans to focus on after his next movie.

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is gearing up to release a brand-new movie later this month on Netflix, a two-parter entitled Rebel Moon. Though the movie has yet to release its first part, which is due on December 22, Snyder already has plans for a Rebel Moon director's cut. The news is on par with most of Snyder's features, several of which have received their own director's cuts following their theatrical releases. However, among Snyder's work, he's confident that one feature doesn't need—and won't—receive a director's cut: Army of the Dead.

While speaking with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub at CCXP this year, Snyder revealed why he feels Army of the Dead doesn't need a director's cut. He reflected on the experience of working with Netflix for the movie, noting some of the differences in making Rebel Moon versus Army of the Dead. He first began by noting that Netflix went into Rebel Moon knowing a director's cut would eventually happen. This surprised Snyder, who "never [went] into any film project where they’ve already set aside money for the director’s cut, and they know it’s gonna happen. It’s always been an afterthought. It’s always a knee-jerk." However, with Army of the Dead, Netflix was willing to roll with Snyder's ideas from the jump, allowing him to include what he wanted in the movie—with one exception. As he explained:

"But the cool thing was with Netflix, and I had this experience on Army [of the Dead], was that they were so cool with what I wanted to do. That’s why there’s not a director’s cut of Army, because it was really just the movie. They never said, 'Oh…' I think the only thing they wanted me to take out was the zombie penis because we had it in the opening credits. One of the Chippendale’s dancers had this huge cock with a bite taken out of it. I had a shot of it, and they were like, 'Look, is there any way…?” And I was like, 'Alright.'"

Zack Snyder Isn't Finished With 'Army of the Dead'

Army of the Dead was initially released in May 2021, quickly becoming a hit with Netflix viewers. About five months following the movie's release, a prequel entitled Army of Thieves was released, taking place during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse that would happen in full force in Army of the Dead. However, the prequel screenplay was not written by Snyder (who instead contributed to the story), nor was it directed by him. Additionally, an animated prequel to Army of the Dead, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, is in the works, but no release date has been set. Several cast members from the original movie are confirmed to return. Finally, in July 2021, Netflix announced that Army of the Dead 2 is officially in development, which Snyder plans to focus on following Rebel Moon.

Army of the Dead is streaming now on Netflix. Snyder's Rebel Moon premieres December 22 on the streamer. If you missed what Snyder told us about his upcoming animated series Twilight of the Gods you can read about it and look for more from our exclusive interview soon.

