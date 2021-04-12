[Update: An additional poster has been released, which is included below.]

Now that Zack Snyder’s fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League has been released, it’s time for his next film Army of the Dead — and a new poster has been unveiled to mark the occasion. The first poster for the film teased a film full of action and color, and this new one is no different.

Swapping the actors for a minimalist skeleton holding a hand of cards, the vibrancy of the poster is another tease for the direction the film is headed towards. The tagline “ALWAYS BET ON DEAD” is once again present in this art, with the phrase being printed on a skeleton King card.

Army of the Dead is the director’s first exploration of the horror genre after his 2004 pseudo-remake Dawn of the Dead. However, the two films are not connected, as emphasized by Army’s brain-eaters being noticeably slower than the sprinters found in Dawn. Army is also expected to launch a media franchise for Netflix, with both a prequel directed by and starring actor Matthias Schweighöfer and an anime series in the works. Given how fun the previous teaser for the film was, any chance to explore this new world is exciting to me.

The release of the poster came after Snyder posited a challenge for his Twitter followers. The director placed a secret URL in a GIF of a nearly-deserted casino, and Internet sleuths were led to an RSVP page for the trailer’s premiere on Netflix’s official Twitch channel. The trailer will be released online on Tuesday.

Army of the Dead touts an ensemble cast including Schweighöfer, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt. This team will find themselves breaking into a zombie-infested Las Vegas to pull off a legendary casino heist. Will they be able to pull off this feat? We’ll have to see when the film drops on Netflix on May 21st.

For now, check out the new Army of the Dead poster below:

