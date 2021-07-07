Netflix has released the first images of Army of Thieves, the prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead that apparently doesn’t include any zombies. The first look images reveal the return of Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), the German safecracker who gets enlisted by Dave Bautista to recover a millionaire haul during the events of Army of the Dead.

In the first of the new images, Dieter is posing by the side of his new crewmates, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen. The group of thieves will travel across Europe together while trying to crack safes that are, theoretically, impossible to break. There are also two images of Dieter in front of a massive safe door, one alone and one by the side of Emmanuel. A fourth image shows Dieter crushed between the enormous bodies of Khan and Cohen while the three are sat on a couch. Finally, the last photo shows the team of thieves inside a surveillance van.

Set before the events of Army of the Dead and far away from Las Vegas, Army of Thieves is looking like a prequel that deviates a lot from the zombie apocalypse theme of the original movie. With zombie-robots that never got explained in the first movie, an upcoming animated spin-off, and now a prequel that focuses on the heist and leaves the undead out of the story, Snyder’s new universe is expanding in a lot of exciting directions.

Snyder developed the original story of Army of Thieves with Shay Hatten, who also writes the script, while Schweighöfer himself will direct the movie. Snyder and Schweighöfer produce the film, together with Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Dan Maag.

Here’s Army of Thieves' official synopsis:

“In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

Army of Thieves is set to release on Netflix this fall. Army of the Dead is already available on the streaming platform. Check out the rest of the new images below:

