With only mere days left before the release of Army of the Dead both in theaters and on Netflix, critical reactions have dropped regarding the upcoming zombie action-adventure flick from director Zack Snyder. The hype surrounding the filmmaker's first post-tentpole superhero flick, as well as his return to the horror genre, has been absolutely real, with recent teases of this neon-infused line-up of stars including a fun batch of character posters and the reveal that the zombie tiger featuring prominently in that full-length trailer was based on one at Carole Baskin's own tiger refuge.
Directed by Snyder, who co-writes alongside Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, the film stars Dave Bautista as the leader of a hardened group of thieves and mercenaries who attempt a Las Vegas casino heist. The only problem? Sin City is absolutely infested by the undead. The impressively sprawling ensemble cast also features Ella Parnell, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Garrett Dillahunt and Theo Rossi. Army of the Dead will be released in select theaters on May 14, a week prior to its streaming debut on Netflix on May 21.
Now, with the film locked and loaded for its premiere in a matter of days, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Has Army of the Dead been worth the wait, or does the zombie apocalypse action movie shuffle along more aimlessly? Check out some of the early critical reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.
First off, Collider's own Vinnie Mancuso and Perri Nemiroff had this to say:
You absolutely feel the runtime toward the end but honestly, #ArmyOfTheDead rips. Just let Zack Snyder keep making zombie movies!— Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) May 10, 2021
#ArmyOfTheDead was VERY much my kind of thing. As hoped, the setting + Zack Snyder's eye = a downright stunning display of zombie mayhem and carnage. Fell mighty hard for the whole ensemble, but I might need a 2.5 hour movie about just these two ... pic.twitter.com/j6daBtuCOL— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 10, 2021
In fact, the general consensus seemed to be that Snyder was returning to his most comfortable roots with his latest offering of zombie gore fare:
Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder is having an absolute blast, delivering a jaw dropping/jaw-removing) amount of slo-mo bloodshed. The gore and mayhem on display is lovingly captured and, more importantly, gleefully faceted within the film. #ArmyOfTheDead— Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) May 10, 2021
Army of The Dead is a violent, gory, and bloody blast. Zack Snyder’s latest is a ridiculously fun and over the top genre bending zombie film. While the entire cast is great, Matthias Schweighöfer steals every scene. Oh, and the opening credits are absolutely epic. #ArmyoftheDead pic.twitter.com/6Seg3l1AFG— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 10, 2021
#ArmyOfTheDead is bloody fun! Has great zombie action, character banter & killer music. Also, quite funny. Loved the world created by @ZackSnyder & that every character has a moment to shine. His style matches perfectly with the zombie genre. Opening credits are 🔥#ZombieVerse pic.twitter.com/vhbaKjX8KV— Fico (@FicoCangiano) May 10, 2021
However, some critics felt that the film didn't necessarily remake the wheel when it came to having anything new to say, although the cast and humor were still one of the common features praised throughout:
I found myself wanting more from #ArmyOfTheDead overall. It's well cast and often funny. But despite blending the heist/zombie genres, there's not much newness added to either. One or two fresh setpieces amid familiar blood n gore, but outside of that, you've seen it more or less pic.twitter.com/u4Bd0Ra5Ap— Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) May 10, 2021
I saw #ArmyoftheDead and I’m all-in on this world.— KIrsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 10, 2021
Pretty sure Zack Snyder just beat WB to the punch and made his own Suicide Squad movie, but with zombies. How about that. pic.twitter.com/xUb0lnylTs
Ultimately, even if it seemed like the film might have overstayed its 2-hour-and-28-minute runtime, especially toward the end, most agreed that this is a wild, delightfully over-the-top movie that fans of both Snyder and ensemble action flicks are going to enjoy wholeheartedly:
#ArmyOfTheDead’s opening credits sequence is delicious, pure camp. While the rest of the film doesn’t sustain that tone (& meanders), there are lots of wild, deftly executed concepts & scenes centered on the heist. Even more audacious is there’s an unexpected infusion of heart. pic.twitter.com/TPGFC2nG2I— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 10, 2021
KEEP READING: Here's What's New to Netflix in May 2021
"I'm here to talk to you about the Avenger Initiative."