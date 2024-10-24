Before filmmaker Zack Snyder delivered a two-parter entitled Rebel Moon for Netflix in December of last year, he had collaborated with the streamer on a project as far removed from outer space as possible. In 2021, Snyder developed and delivered a post-apocalyptic zombie movie, Army of the Dead, which served as a re-imagined sequel of sorts for the 2004 movie, Dawn of the Dead. A film boasting some notable faces, Army of the Dead became a streaming hit for Netflix, which ultimately translated to an animated sequel, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Despite Snyder assuring us it is still in development, not much has been heard about the sequel since.

The animated sequel has, however, received an update, albeit a disappointing one. Producer Jay Oliva, while speaking with Screen Rant, was quizzed about the status of the series for which he was the showrunner. Oliva revealed that the show was nearly completed before Netflix decided to go in a different direction. The producer's comments read:

"I mean, they haven't said I can't say anything. We completed mostly everything. We were in animation, but then Netflix eventually pulled the plug. So I don't know. I offered to say, hey, let's try to finish it. But I think their plan is to maybe do a Rebel Moon animated. I don't know. I'm not a part of that."

With a stellar voice cast includes Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick), Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Ross Butler (Shazam!), Nolan North (the Uncharted video game series), Christina Wren (Will Trent), and Yetide Badaki (American Gods). Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas seemed nailed on to become yet another impressive outing. Oliva goes on to discuss just how good the animated sequel was and said Netflix could always revive it, saying:

"But what I did with Zack on Lost Vegas was amazing, and it's sad that you guys won't see it. But there's no reason that Netflix couldn't revive it because all the pre-production was done. We were just in animation. All we had to do was to get it finished animated. But it looked great. In fact, what you see in Infinity: Paradise Lost is kind of like what it could look like, because the look of this was what I was trying to do with Lost Vegas."

Meet Those Attached to 'Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas'

Should the series ever be released by Netflix, it will most likely take place during the opening credits sequence of Army of the Dead, where patient zero zombie, Zeus (Richard Cetrone) escapes captivity and quickly infects the Las Vegas population. "Scott Ward and his rescue crew's efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas," reads the official logline for the animated series. The animated sequel would have welcomed a host of stars from the 2021 movie to voice their characters, including Dave Bautista as Scott Ward - the main protagonist. Others include Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Ana de la Reguera as Cruz, Omari Hardwick as Venderohe, and Tig Notaro and Marianne Peters.

Snyder serves as both executive producer and director, with Oliva onboard as series showrunner. The rest of the creative crew included editor Christopher D. Lozinski (Batman: The Killing Joke), production designer Jojo Aguilar (Teen Titans Go!), and art director Chris Glenn (Dreamworks Voltron VR Chronicles).

Army of the Dead is streaming on Netflix.

