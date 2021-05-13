We at Collider are happy to announce that composer Tom Holkenborg’s score for Zack Snyder’s new zombie movie Army of the Dead will be released on May 21st, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of a full track to help tide you over until then. Written by Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Joby Harold and directed by Snyder (who also served as his own cinematographer), the film takes place in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and overrun with the undead. A ragtag team takes an assignment from a casino boss to sneak into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million, resulting in a heist movie with deadly stakes. The impressive ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt.

Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL) has worked with Snyder previously as the co-composer on fiilms like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice with Hans Zimmer, and then climbing his own “Mount Everest” as the solo composer for the epic Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but Holkenborg’s score for Army of the Dead is entirely different than their previous collaborations.

“A zombie heist movie in Vegas with Zack and Netflix, how could I say no?” said Holkenborg in a statement provided to Collider. “Army of the Dead was a chance to start something very new and fresh, which is certainly ironic for a movie about the undead! It was such a fun project as we got to rip up the rule book, and really re-examine what a zombie movie could sound like. It's a LOT of fun!”

Image via Netflix

For Army of the Dead, Holkenborg wanted to try a totally electronic score, for which Snyder was game. And while the film is packed with adrenaline-pumping music, the track below – titled “Scott and Kate Part 2” – is a beautiful, slower paced piece that also has a haunting undercurrent. This is a zombie movie, after all.

"It was the first theme I worked on for this movie," said Holkenborg about the track that you can hear below. "The instruction from Zack was make it modern, make it unworldly, make it as emotional as you can with soft, dark, underlining haunting elements. We really looked into a way to counterplay what you see musically on screen; it's not like scary equals scary, action equals action, etc... but stay in the vein of haunting and emotional."

Milan Records will release Army of the Dead (Music from the Netflix Film) on Friday, May 21st, but the soundtrack is available for pre-order/pre-save starting today right here.

Listen to the Army of the Dead soundtrack preview below, followed by the full tracklisting for the soundtrack and the album artwork. The film is playing in select theaters starting Friday, March 14th and will be released globally on Netflix on May 21st.

Army of the Dead (Music from the Netflix Film) Tracklisting

1. Viva Las Vegas

2. Scott and Kate Part 1

3. Scott and Kate Part 2

4. Scott and Kate Part 3

5. Toten Hosen

6. Swimming Pool

7. Not Here

8. 3 Flares

9. Battle Hallway Part 1

10. Battle Hallway Part 2

11. Zeus and Athena Part 1

12. Zeus and Athena Part 2

Image via Milan Records

