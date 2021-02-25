Netflix has released the first trailer for Army of the Dead, filmmaker Zack Snyder's zombie apocalypse heist movie set in Las Vegas. The film—which returns Snyder to his zombie roots 17 years after his genuinely great debut feature, Dawn of the Dead—is a huge franchise priority for the streaming service, which has also greenlit an anime series and live-action prequel series set in the same world.

Well, this looks like it's going to whip unholy amounts of ass. Snyder has become a lightning rod for hot takes in recent years, and whether or not you think that's deserved, it is nice to remember that he thrives in big, loud, glorious nonsense. Army of the Dead looks like the peak of big, loud, glorious nonsense, and I could not mean that as a compliment any harder. While this teaser trailer is surprisingly brief and doesn't address a ton of plot questions—why would anyone need money in a world overrun by zombies?—it does exactly what it needs to do, reassuring us this movie is going to be a bloody, explosion-filled spectacle with a rejuvenated wildman behind the camera. (That vaguely Suicide Squad-ish title design is surprising, but let's wait and see where that goes.)

Army of the Dead's ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt. The film will mark Snyder's second high-profile release in as little as two months, as March sees the long (long) awaited debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max.

Check out the trailer below. Army of the Dead—which also stars Raúl Castillo, Huma Quereshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy—hits Netflix on Friday, May 21.

Here is the official synopsis for Army of the Dead:

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

