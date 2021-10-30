They also talk about how the prequel is a completely different film from ‘Army of the Dead.’

With director Matthias Schweighöfer’s Army of Thieves now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Guz Khan and Stuart Martin about making the Army of the Dead prequel. Produced by Deborah and Zack Snyder, the prequel follows fan favorite Ludwig Dieter (played by Matthias Schweighöfer) as he’s recruited to join a crew of criminals to break into some impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. The film also stars Nathalie Emmanuel as the leader of a team alongside Ruby O. Fee and Jonathan Cohen. The Army of Thieves story was developed by Zack Snyder with Shay Hatten, who also wrote the script.

During the fun interview, Guz Khan and Stuart Martin talked about making Army of Thieves, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, what it was like shooting in the heart of the pandemic, were they happy or sad they didn’t do the bike stunts, at what point in the shoot were they ready to be done filming in the van, and more.

Image via Netflix

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about.

Guz Khan and Stuart Martin

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Army of Thieves?

How they were shooting the film during the height of the pandemic.

How Nicolas Cage is part of the movie but he’s not in the movie.

How would they compare the tone of the prequel to Army of the Dead?

Were they happy or sad they didn’t have to do the bike stunts?

At what point in the shoot were they ready to be done filming in the van?

Image via Netflix

