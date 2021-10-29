They also talk about what people would be surprised to learn about the making the ‘Army of the Dead’ Prequel

With director Matthias Schweighöfer’s Army of Thieves streaming on Netflix this Friday, I recently spoke to Nathalie Emmanuel and Ruby O. Fee about making the Army of the Dead prequel. Produced by Deborah and Zack Snyder, the prequel follows fan favorite Ludwig Dieter (played by Matthias Schweighöfer) as he’s recruited to join a crew of criminals to break into some impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. The film also stars Guz Khan, Stuart Martin and Jonathan Cohen. The Army of Thieves story was developed by Zack Snyder with Shay Hatten, who also wrote the script.

During the interview, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ruby O. Fee talked about the secret to playing badass hackers, if they were happy or sad they didn’t have to do the bike stunts, what people would be surprised to learn about the making the Army of the Dead prequel, how they got ready to make the film, the challenges of spending so much time in the van, and more.

Nathalie Emmanuel and Ruby O. Fee

Since they have both played hackers, what is the secret to playing a badass hacker on screen?

Were they happy or sad they didn’t have to do the bike stunts?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Army of Thieves?

At what point in the shoot were they ready to be done filming in the van?

How did they get ready to shoot this film?

