Zack Snyder used his Twitter account to reveal the first poster of Army of Thieves, the prequel to his zombie-heist movie Army of the Dead. The prequel will bring back Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, the German safe-cracker who stoled our hearts in Army of the Dead.

The poster features a huge safe numeric lock, with headphones placed around it, directly referencing Ludwig’s impressive ability to crack safes by listening to the sounds the locks do while he turns them. With the slogan “More Safes. Less Zombies.” the Army of Thieves poster also confirms the undead will be left out of the prequel, as the movie takes place before the events of Army of the Dead and all across Europe. In the first movie, Las Vegas is the only city in the world affected by the zombie outbreak, so Ludwig should be safe and sound while stealing some European safes.

Snyder also used the poster reveal to remind us Army of Thieves will be part of Netflix’s panel on the upcoming Comic-Con@Home. Netflix already teased the movie’s first sneak peek will be released during the event, and if we are lucky, we might get a full trailer. Unfortunately, so far, we only got a handful of images from the prequel, featuring Ludwig’s new crew, composed by Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen.

Snyder developed the original story of Army of Thieves with Shay Hatten, who also signs the script, while Schweighöfer himself will direct the movie. Snyder and Schweighöfer also produce the film, together with Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Dan Maag.

The special Comic-Con@Home sneak peek of Army of Thieves is set to go live this Sunday, July 25, at 5 p.m. ET. While we still don’t have a release date for Army of Thieves, we know the movie is coming exclusively to Netflix this Fall. Army of the Dead is already available on the streaming platform.

Here’s Army of Thieves official synopsis:

In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

