Less than three months since the release of Army of the Dead, Netflix and Zack Snyder have released the trailer for its prequel film, Army of Thieves. The film shows the origin of the fan-favorite thief Ludwig Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighöfer. The trailer, as well as a new poster, were released at the film's Comic-Con@Home panel on Sunday.

The trailer shows Dieter's recruitment into the world of thievery just at the onset of the zombie apocalypse. He's recruited onto a team by Gwendoline, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, who has already assembled a team for a heist. The group is taking advantage of the world's current state battling the zombie outbreak, as Gwendoline makes clear to Dieter. This is his shot at a new life, and though apprehensive, the trailer makes it clear that he's along on the ride, for better or worse. The prequel also stars Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, and Jonathan Cohen.

Snyder is in the producer's chair this time around, while also helping to develop the story. Schweighöfer himself will be directing, based on a script by Shay Hatten, who also wrote the original film. This project is just one in a line of future installments set for Netflix's Army of the Dead universe, with an animated series also in the works, titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Snyder is also hard at work on a 'bonkers' sequel for the original film, though its release may be a long time coming following Snyder's recent contract for a two-year first-look deal with Netflix.

Army of the Dead has proven to be a solid hit for Netflix, though given their murky viewership numbers, it's a bit harder to get an exact (and accurate) measurement. Its limited theatrical release prior to its Netflix premiere also proved faith in Snyder and the property, as that kind of strategy rarely gets bestowed to any of the streamer's original films. If anything, the action film has certainly been carried by word of mouth, and Netflix clearly isn't giving up on the franchise's potential.

Though a specific release date has yet to be given, Army of Thieves is set to be released on Netflix later this year.

Check out the trailer and poster below:

