On the same day that Arnold Schwarzenegger urged people to return to movie theaters as part of a multi-studio presentation called The Big Screen Is Back, the iconic actor saw Netflix pick up his upcoming spy series in the ultimate twist of irony.

The untitled project, which hails from Skydance Television and Quibi favorite Nick Santora (The Fugitive, Most Dangerous Game), was originally announced last summer and marks Schwarzenegger's first foray into television. The drama will consist of eight hour-long episodes.

Schwarzenegger and rising star Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) will play a father-daughter duo who learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years and thus, their entire relationship has been a lie. Though they barely know one another at all, they're forced to team up as partners in this action-packed series.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost will executive produce for Skydance, which has a long-standing relationship with Schwarzenegger thanks to Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger will also executive produce alongside creator/showrunner Santora, who developed the original idea under his overall deal with Skydance Television.

“Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix. I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team," Schwarzenegger said in a statement.

I like the idea of Schwarzenegger returning to True Lies/Kindergarten Cop territory, where he has to hide the fact that he's a badass, even though his muscles seem difficult to obfuscate. I've always enjoyed Schwarzenegger's sense of humor, both on the big screen and off, so I'm looking forward to his back-and-forth with Barbaro, who is about to break out in a big way thanks to Top Gun: Maverick. I was also a fan of Santora's Quibi shows, which if nothing else, are evidence that he has a good sense of pacing. Hopefully, this global spy series will unfold at a similar clip.

