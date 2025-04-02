Arnold Schwarzenegger’s return to acting could have gone several ways. The actor turned politician… turned actor again, could have eased in with a dark political thriller, or capitalized on nostalgia with another Terminator film. A real banger would have been a meta-comedy about a former action star turned politician. The options were borderline endless, however, he picked The Last Stand. The film itself is a throwback-style action flick where he plays a small-town sheriff who has to go up against a notorious cartel boss. Adding to the all-around intrigue of the film was the fact that Schwarzenegger was joined by none other than Jackass legend Johnny Knoxville.

That pairing alone raises eyebrows, but it practically reveals everything you need to know about the movie’s tone. The Last Stand doesn’t try to reinvent the action genre or give Schwarzenegger a prestige comeback. It’s pure, unbridled fun complete with high-speed chases, dramatic shootouts, and Knoxville handling some pretty large firearms. In a nutshell, it’s a certain type of ridiculousness that only makes the overall narrative better. Perhaps what really got more eyes on The Last Stand was the fact that it was Schwarzenegger’s first true test after his time as governor. Naturally, audiences wondered if he could still carry an action movie after years away from the spotlight or deliver his gruff signature one-liners and impossible stunts. It’s safe to say that the answer wasn’t clear-cut, but The Last Stand at least proved one thing — Schwarzenegger wasn’t ready to call it a day.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Still Tough in ‘The Last Stand’ but Not in the Way You Expect

Image Via Starz Entertainment

From the get-go, one thing is clear: Ray Owens isn’t the kind of sheriff who goes looking for trouble, but trouble sure doesn’t mind looking for him. In The Last Stand, Schwarzenegger plays a man who’s seen enough action in his day to wish for some peace and quiet in his sleepy border town. But all that changes when a greedy cartel boss decides to use the town as an escape route, bringing a small army with him. At that point, Schwarzenegger’s Ray is forced to step up and defend his town. Unlike some of his more prominent roles in films like Terminator, Total Recall, and Predator, Owens is far from untouchable. He’s a lot slower, does a lot of grunting, and has a knee that has seen better days. So, it makes sense that once the bullets start flying, some innate superhuman reflexes don’t kick in. Rather, he dodges, ducks for cover, and fires his own shots more calculatedly. Make no mistake here, his reluctance has little to do with his age, and more to do with the fact that he’s simply fed up with violence. Because of that weariness, he’s a lot more grounded and, dare we say, relatable.

A standout moment in the film is the final showdown on the bridge. It’s not the usual stylized, explosion-heavy spectacle we’re used to associating with Schwarzenegger, but it’s an intense, raw fight with Owens trying to catch his breath and muster all the strength he has. Once he takes down his opponent, Schwarzenegger’s character doesn’t lean into his penchant for a good one-liner, he just exhales and that’s more than enough. All in all, The Last Stand manages to strike a balance in the sense that it doesn’t turn Schwarzenegger into an everyman, rather it makes him feel human, and that’s what really sells the brief.

‘The Last Stand’ Uses Johnny Knoxville’s Wild Energy To Shake Up Schwarzenegger’s Classic Action Style