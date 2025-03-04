Arnold Schwarzenegger was an action icon and one of the biggest movie stars of the 80s and 90s. Coming out of Austria, Schwarzenegger set his sights on becoming the greatest body builder, taking first place in seven Mr. Olympia competitions. After dominating in the world of bodybuilding, Arnold set his sights on becoming a movie star, despite being told repeatedly that his last name and thick accent were insurmountable obstacles to that goal. Despite some early roles that failed to capitalize on Schwarzenegger's strengths, the star would eventually break through with movies in the early 80s that made his size and voice features instead of drawbacks.

Schwarzenegger would become a box office behemoth for over a decade, starring in consistent blockbusters. While he is noted for his work in comedy and subsequently as a politician after becoming the governor of California, most movie fans know the Austrian Oak for his career in action films. From cult classics to legitimate masterpieces, Schwarzenegger had one of the most consistent runs of quality in comparison to many of his action hero contemporaries, thanks to his shrewd selection of projects and collaborating with some of the best action directors working at the time. Of his expansive action career, these ten movies are his most essential.

10 'Red Heat' (1988)

Directed by Walter Hill

Most of Schwarzenegger's 80s action output remains well remembered and beloved, with only a few exceptions that have been sifted out in the sands of time. Conan the Destroyer and Red Sonja were sword-and-sorcery flops that failed to meet expectations, and Raw Deal is just too generic and clichéd in comparison to Schwarzenegger's more iconic films of the era. Red Heat, however, shouldn't be ignored for its contributions to the genre. This late-80s addition to the buddy-cop subgenre comes from director Walter Hill, who helped popularize the subgenre with 48 Hrs., and stars Schwarzenegger as a Soviet police officer alongside Jim Belushi as a wisecracking Chicago cop. The premise involves the two diametrically opposed lawmen tracking down a Georgian drug lord who has fled to America.

Shooting the film as the Cold War was beginning to thaw allowed production to film in Moscow, notably the Red Square, and the film is now an interesting relic of that era, similar to the jingoistic Red Dawn, although it is far more positive in its depiction of American-Soviet relations. Even though Schwarzenegger had become known for his more quippy, one-liner laden action roles at this point in his career, Hill instead cast him as a more stoic straight man and derived humor out of his reactions towards Belushi's more colorful character. This calculation may have ultimately hurt the film at the box office, since audiences were far more receptive to Schwarzenegger's comedic role in Twins which was a big hit when it released a few months later the same year. Red Heat isn't as successful as Schwarzenegger or Hill's best action movies, but it gets by on the chemistry of the two stars and the gritty quality of its action sequences.

9 'The Running Man' (1987)

Directed by Paul Michael Glaser