Netflix recently announced a new documentary series focusing on Hollywood icon and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger called Arnold. Now, the streaming service has released a brand-new trailer providing a first look at the series chronicling the life of the superstar actor from his highest moments to his lowest and most controversial moments.

The trailer features a lot of Schwarzenegger giving firsthand accounts of the different parts of his life, from being a young boy growing up in the countryside of Austria to becoming not just one of Hollywood's biggest stars but also a figure in the world of American politics. The main ethos that Schwarzenegger continuously presents is the idea that being able to visualize a goal means that it is possible to obtain that goal. This mindset is shown to be a driving force throughout his life as he becomes Mr. Olympia in bodybuilding, a box office megastar in Hollywood, and a player in Washington. He also credits this mindset for how he got through many of his failures and controversies, saying that he didn't give up because that is not what he saw in his vision for his life.

The series will be broken up into three episodes, each one with a runtime of 45 minutes. The series is directed by Lesley Chilcott who also serves as an executive producer. The other executive producers on the project include Allen Hughes, Peter Nelson, Paul Wachter, and Doug Pray with Craig Repass acting as producer. The series is produced by Hughes' production company Defiant Ones Media Group, who also worked on the 2017 docu-series The Defiant Ones about music legends Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, as well as Invented By Girls.

Other Schwarzenegger Projects At Netflix

This is just one of the projects that Schwarzenegger is part of over at Netflix, with the Terminator figurehead set to star in the upcoming action-comedy series FUBAR. The series stars Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro as a father-and-daughter duo who learn that they both work for the CIA and must work together to find a missing WMD while also rebuilding their relationship which had mostly been a lie. This series will mark Schwarzenegger's first television series project in his long and illustrious career.

Arnold will premiere on Netflix on June 7. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming Schwarzenegger docu-series as well as read the official synopsis down below.