It’s not uncommon to love Arnold Schwarzenegger's movies with a certain degree of irony. The turn-your-brain-off-and-have-fun mindset has made films like Commando and Raw Deal the guilty pleasure classics they rightfully should be, but despite fostering a passionate fanbase that has seen even his worst performances achieve some level of recognition, the most deserving of all has gone largely unnoticed – 1999’s utterly ludicrous but irrefutably entertaining End of Days.

A lot of this will be down to its unwillingness to pick a tone. At times End of Days is a serious attempt at making a theological based horror film that calls upon Arnold Schwarzenegger to actually do some proper acting, and then on a dime it becomes a tongue-in-cheek action extravaganza that contains everything you’d expect from a film where the selling point is Schwarzenegger going head-to-head with the Devil himself. It’s an odd combination, and one that director Peter Hyams struggles to balance… but it’s also the reason why End of Days is just so damn fun. In a career defined by inane action films, there are none more mindless than this – good thing Schwarzenegger is one of the few who can get by on such pure sensibilities.

'End of Days' Sees Arnold Schwarzenegger Trying To Prevent the Apocalypse

Image via Universal Pictures

Those who take pleasure in nitpicking plot holes will find that Christmas has come early with End of Days – ironic for a film that takes place in the immediate aftermath of said holiday. The film takes place in New York City, 1999, during the runup to the new millennium – a date prophesied to coincide with the birth of Satan’s offspring, the Antichrist, who will bring about the titular end of days. After possessing a Wall Street banker (an always watchable Gabriel Byrne), Satan sets out to claim his bride Christine (Robin Tunney) so he can finally lay waste to a world he doesn’t seem to be having any trouble already antagonizing. Even though Christine appears to live a normal life, she has been unknowingly guided since birth for this precise task – a revelation she barely has time to comprehend before an onslaught of satanic cops, corrupt priests, and the supernatural might of hell itself are after her. Alone in a city of millions, Christine is in desperate need of a savior. Where’s a gun-totting Austrian badass when you need one?

Well, luckily for her, she doesn’t have to wait long. Jericho Cane – a former NYPD cop turned private security officer who’s seemingly the only person in New York not involved with a religious conspiracy – is one of Schwarzenegger’s most memorable roles, and not just because his name sounds like a third-rate horror novelist. His first appearance says it all. Sitting in the shadows of his rundown apartment, surrounded by half-eaten takeaways and empty beer cans, Cane contemplates suicide. It’s a dour moment – a cliché one for this particular character type, but dour nevertheless – thawed only by the arrival of his partner, Bobby (Kevin Pollak), at which point the entire mood of the scene changes. Returning to the real world, Cane sets about making a morning smoothie crafted from whatever he has to hand: beer, Pepto-Bismol, leftover Chinese, stale pizza he found on the floor, more beer. “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” he says to a bemused Bobby before downing his vile concoction. Ah, there you are Arnold, says the audience breathing a sigh of relief that they hadn’t turned on True Detective by mistake. We’d almost missed you.

RELATED: 'FUBAR': Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know so Far About the Arnold Schwarzenegger Series

Jericho Cane Is a More Restrained Performance For Arnold Schwarzenegger

Image via Universal Pictures

In many ways, the scene is a microcosm of the film’s tonal incongruity, while also settling the stage for the somewhat meta aspects of Cane’s characterization. It’s worth remembering that in 1999, Schwarzenegger’s time as the dominant figure in the action genre was over. Cinema had moved on from ultra-macho, eternally shirtless action hardmen, leaving him and many of his cohorts like Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme without a clear place in this rapidly changing landscape. It’s telling that Schwarzenegger’s iconic roles from this period either poked fun at his established persona (Last Action Hero, True Lies) or weaponized his generally pitiful line delivery talents for outright comedies (Junior, Jingle All the Way). At the same time, heart surgery in 1997 forced him into a minor hiatus, affecting his career further. Schwarzenegger may have started the decade with the action masterclass Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but now, that felt like a lifetime ago.

Even though he’d only been gone a few years, End of Days was billed as Schwarzenegger’s comeback, although in execution it felt closer to a victory lap for a style that had already gone out of fashion (prodded along by the cultural phenomenon that was The Matrix releasing just a few months earlier). When viewed through this lens, Jericho Cane becomes a surprisingly compelling protagonist. On paper, he’s everything you’d expect from a Schwarzenegger character – walking around like a living stereotype who hits bingo on the ‘grizzled private detective’ checklist within minutes of screentime – but in reality he comes across very differently. Never before had Schwarzenegger given such a restrained performance, appearing most at ease when drunkenly ruminating on his deceased family. The corny one-liners and insatiable appetite for violence are still there, but Schwarzenegger executes them with a sense of begrudging requirement that fits the character well. In hindsight, Cane feels like a precursor to his twilight roles in films like Maggie and Aftermath – that of an aging father figure who wears his scars mentality more than he does physically. He’s not old enough to play such a role here, but the origins can certainly be felt.

But at the end of the day(s), this isn’t a film one comes to for nuanced character work. Schwarzenegger can try as much as he wants to extend his talents beyond shooting guns and looking cool, but this is still a film that sees him dangling out of a helicopter like a marionette whilst trying to apprehend a homeless person who’s trying to assassinate a banker who’s actually Satan in disguise (all of which occurs minutes after his aforementioned introductory scene). Thankfully, Schwarzenegger remains one of the most watchable icons to ever step in front of a movie camera – so much so that even a few years out of the spotlight couldn’t damage his irresistible charm. Every time he’s onscreen, End of Days radiates a magnetic energy that keeps you engaged, and watching him utter such trite dialogue as “I just killed two cops, and everyone is trying to kill us” as though they were written by Aaron Sorkin never stops being amusing.

'End of Days' Outlandish Plot Clashes With Its Dour Tone

Good thing too, because boy does End of Days get dumb. Take a scene with Father Kovak (Rod Steiger), for example. When Cane asks what’s so special about the year 1999, Kovak responds that it’s because if you flip the number, it resembles 666 – the infamous number of the beast. Yeah… bit of a stretch there, and not just because there’s a whole other number you haven’t accounted for. Such moments are common in End of Days, and while the film is occasionally brave enough to poke fun at its own ineptitude (the biggest example relating to Satan’s limited timeframe to conceive his child being calibrated for a country that didn’t exist when said prophecy was conceptualized), most of the runtime is spent hurriedly moving from one shootout to the next will little regard for how we got there. The narrative is a crux for action, nothing more – making the rare occasions when it attempts thought-provoking conversation that much more bizarre.

So, End of Days is stupid, but that word could describe plenty of Schwarzenegger films that still got a pass from critics. What is it about End of Days that earned it one of the worst critical drubbings of his career? Put simply, it’s how serious it is. The odd moment aside, End of Days keeps a straight face well past the point most films would have dropped the façade, resulting in an experience viewers may often be unsure how to react to. It’s clear that Peter Hyams took heavy inspiration from the blood-drenched worlds of Seven and Rosemary’s Baby when designing the film’s visual palette, and while that does result in a genuinely strong aesthetic that revels in New York’s most depraved corners, it feels out of place alongside such outlandish subject matter. But it’s exactly this contrast that makes End of Days so entertaining. By juxtaposing the mundane with the preposterous – and all without falling into the trap of self-deprecating humor – the film’s attempts to be a mindless slice of ‘90s action become infinitely more effective. End of Days may be dumb, but audiences aren’t, and trusting that its viewers will get on board with its subdued silliness is the film’s bravest move.

It’s telling that its most praised element, Gabriel Byrne, is also its most overly comedic part – in the best way possible, that is. Byrne is excellent in what has to be the most outrageously evil depiction of Satan in cinema. Beheading his own followers, exploding a truck with explosive urine, possessing a mother and daughter into a threesome set to ‘90s nu-metal, walking around with a cheese-eating grin like he’s one second away from growing a mustache and twirling it from here to Armageddon – this is a devil who wouldn’t even feed his dog unless he could do it in an evil way. Never before has Satan been so charmingly horrific, and watching him battle a suicidal loner who spends most of the film in a state of drunken perplexity makes for delightful schlock. You’d think Schwarzenegger would realize after the hundredth bullet that Satan's impervious to guns. Then again, one wonders how the great Prince of Darkness continues to be bested despite having the legions of doom right at his fingertips. Actually, let’s not worry about it – why should logic get in the way of fun?

End of Days Is Good Old-Fashioned Escapism, Pure & Simple

Image via Universal Pictures

And that really is the crucial point with End of Days. Despite its ridiculous plot and nonsensical characters and apparent disdain for the idea that a film is best deciding on a single tone, End of Days can be boiled down to one, simple word – fun. How much of that was intentional? Well, those familiar with Hyams's previous work on Timecop and Sudden Death might think they have a clear idea, but let’s not forget that Hyams also brought us more cerebral films like 2010: The Year We Make Contact (the underrated sequel to 2001: A Space Odyssey), muddying the answer. But ultimately, what does it matter? We got what we got, and while it’s unlikely to appeal to anyone not already on board with Schwarzenegger’s particular brand of movie magic, even the best films have detractors. Escapism is the purest form of cinema, and few have done it better than Schwarzenegger. It’s fitting that one of his last “old-school” vehicles would be structured around the millennium – a period of immense change for him, cinema, and the world in general. End of days, in more ways than one.