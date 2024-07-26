The Big Picture Lorenzo di Bonaventura's patience in waiting for Arnold Schwarzenegger paid off in landing him for "Eraser."

The producer was skiing with the script waiting to bump into Schwarzenegger at the ski lift.

di Bonaventura goes to great lengths, even skiing multiple days with a beat-up script, to secure big stars for movies.

At one time or another, everyone will feel the pressure of landing something extra special for a job or commitment. Depending on how desperate you are, you might find yourself stepping out of your comfort zone to make the dream come true and become the hero of your peers. For producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, he says that he felt the weight of the world on his shoulders when he was serving as a producer at Warner Bros. for the 1996 feature, Eraser. The Chuck Russell-helmed action flick was in need of a leading man and Di Bonaventura knew exactly who that person had to be - Arnold Schwarzenegger. What transpired next is a hilarious story of patience and willpower which the iconic producer shared with Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub while speaking at Collider’s Producers on Producing panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Turning the clocks back nearly 30 years, Di Bonaventura held the crowd’s attention, saying,

“I was at Warner Bros. and we had never done a movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and I had a lot of friends within the larger Kennedy, Schwarzenegger, Shriver world. I was headed to Sun Valley to go skiing and I knew I would run into Arnold … And I’d known [him] over the years at different family functions, but we’d never gotten him. So, I decided that the way to get Arnold was I would just wait, and I knew there’d be this one moment we’d show up at the ski lift at the same time and Arnold would say, ‘Come on Lorenzo. Come on with me.’ And it happened and on the ski lift, the two of us are talking and Arnold pointed out that he’d never done a movie for Warner Bros. And what, doesn’t Warner Bros. like him? And don’t we have anything for him? And at that point I unzipped my ski coat and I reached in, and I pulled out the script and said, ‘Here, this is the one we want to do.’ He has a great sense of humor. So, of course, he laughed, and then he ended up doing the movie - it was called Eraser.”

Lorenzo di Bonaventura’s Patience Paid Off

Achieving the goal he set out to accomplish, Di Bonaventura nabbed Schwarzenegger for the project which would go on to soar high at the box office. But, how long was the producer standing outside in the cold, biding his time by the ski lift to make his kismet moment with the action star happen?

“It was probably the third day skiing so that script was getting beat up. I didn’t have the foresight to remember to bring a new one each day.”

And, from the rest of his comments on the subject, it sounds like this was far from the only time that Di Bonaventura has gone the extra mile to secure a star.

“You know we will go to any length. Particularly the bigger the movie star, we’ll go to wherever - whatever it takes. I’m a huge fan of movie star movies. I think it's the way to, to actually see - not every movie obviously - but I like to give over my faith or morality of the story or whatever it is to that guy or gal. So I'll go to just about any length.”

