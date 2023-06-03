Netflix's summer of action is getting into full swing with Extraction 2 coming on June 16. Before Chris Hemsworth can step back into the boots of Tyler Rake though, the streamer's Chief Action Officer has a few suggestions. A new video promoting the action sequel sees Arnold Schwarzenegger critique Hemsworth's distinct lack of one-liners as he takes down bad guys.

Everything in the new promo takes place in an elevator at Netflix's offices where Hemsworth steps in and joins Schwarzenegger on the ride up. What follows is a stereotypical awkward elevator ride as the two action heroes talk about their new shows between stretches of silence. Schwarzenegger is eager to promote his new series FUBAR which currently sits atop Netflix's weekly charts, but he's especially eager to give his thoughts on Extraction 2 as an expert in the field of action. All of his tips for Hemsworth are cheesy one-liners that evoke that campy 80s and 90s action, though Hemsworth isn't that keen on implementing them. When he dares to evoke Schwarzenegger's iconic "Get to the choppa!" line though, he clearly ruins the vibe and steps out onto his floor embarrassed at how he acted.

Hemsworth is one of the last people Schwarzenegger should be lecturing based on his action bona fides. The Thor star dazzled audiences with the original Extraction which saw him risk life and limb to rescue the son of an international crime lord. After barely surviving that operation, he returns for Extraction 2 with another dangerous task - exfiltrating the wife and child of a vicious Georgian ganger from a prison. Not only is it another dangerous outing for Rake, but a dire one for Hemsworth who was set on fire for a 21-minute oner that took numerous attempts to get right.

Image via Netflix

Who Else Is Behind Extraction 2?

Sam Hargrave, who's also set to direct the pilot for The Last Frontier, returned to helm the sequel with Joe Russo writing the screenplay. Everyone approached Extraction 2 with the intention of making it bigger and better than its predecessor, something the Governator would definitely approve of. During an interview with Collider, Hargrave emphasized the dedication to practicality on the set, meaning much of what viewers will see from the train scene to the prison is real. Joining in the fun are Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Andro Jafaridze, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili, and Daniel Bernhardt.

Considering Extraction is one of Netflix's biggest action films ever released, the sequel figures to draw major viewership once again for Hemsworth and Hargrave. It's part of a stacked action lineup the streamer is rolling out of late, including Jennifer Lopez's recent hit The Mother as well as FUBAR. Following the release of Extraction 2, action fans have a lot to look forward to with The Witcher Season 3 coming on June 29 followed by the Gal Gadot-led Heart of Stone on August 11.

Extraction 2 launches on Netflix o June 16. Check out the new video featuring Schwarzenegger and Hemsworth below.