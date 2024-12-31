Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t need much of an introduction, because he’s Arnold Schwarzenegger. It didn’t take until the 1980s for him to be somewhat well known, admittedly (thanks to Pumping Iron and some earlier films, like Hercules in New York and Stay Hungry), but the 1980s was the decade when he became a full-on movie star: distressingly large, wonderfully wooden, and wholly unique, as far as screen presence was concerned.

Every movie he starred in that was released in the 1980s is ranked below, starting with the misfires and ending with the critical darlings. There are 10 in all, which might not sound like much, but he was pretty much front and center for all of these, usually playing the hero (though, in at least one notable example, playing the villain).

10 'Red Sonja' (1985)

Directed by Richard Fleischer

Image via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

Even big fans of Arnold Schwarzenegger might want to give Red Sonja a miss, both because Schwarzenegger’s not always in it, and because it kind of sucks. The story behind its making is far more interesting than the story it tells, because it’s sort of in line with the two Conan movies Schwarzenegger was in, but legally isn't (his character’s name here is “Kalidor”).

The titular character isn't a whole lot more interesting, nor is the villain, and nor are the side characters who make absolutely no impact. It is a dreary, slapped-together, and entirely forgettable 1980s fantasy movie, and really disappointing stuff overall, even for those who might have a soft spot for this kind of trash. Here’s hoping the new take on the title character is a little better.

9 'Raw Deal' (1986)

Directed by John Irvin

Image via International Film Corporation

At least Raw Deal isn't Red Sonja, as it’s a movie that occasionally comes to life and satisfies, disqualifying it from ranking among the worst action movies of all time. That being said, it’s still not good, and probably only worthwhile for die-hard fans of Arnold Schwarzenegger who are willing to sit through numerous boring scenes if it means getting to take in a couple of somewhat fun set pieces.

Raw Deal sees Schwarzenegger playing a man who goes undercover into a criminal gang in order to dismantle it, but there’s not much stealth; once he’s in, there’s a ton of brute strength and gunfights involved in taking the bad guys down. Some action sequences here are fun in an over-the-top sort of way, even if it’s all very by-the-numbers stuff, and frequently let down by some pretty sloppy – not to mention baffling – editing.

8 'Twins' (1988)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Image via Universal Pictures

If you want a great 1988 movie about a pair of twins, you should probably check out Dead Ringers. But if you think the idea of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito playing twins sounds funny (and you're not really in the mood for something darker), then there is always Twins, from the same year. To the movie’s credit, the single joke is an initially funny one.

But the emphasis there should be on “initially.” Schwarzenegger and DeVito goofing off on screen together is fun for a while, but not long enough to sustain an entire film. Twins runs out of steam at a point, and not even its mismatched central duo can revive the lulls throughout the second half. Still, for the parts early on that are funny, Twins is close to watchable, and it’s sometimes fun, as far as buddy comedy flicks go.

7 'Conan the Destroyer' (1984)

Directed by Richard Fleischer

Image via Universal Pictures

Richard Fleischer directed the aforementioned Red Sonja and, one year earlier, also directed an official sequel to Schwarzenegger’s first Conan movie: Conan the Destroyer. It is competent; that much can be said. It does the sorts of things the original did in 1982, just not as well, serving as a solid sequel in that it’s successful at being “more” of what the original had.

But, for anyone hoping things would be built upon in interesting and dynamic ways, Conan the Destroyer ultimately disappoints, feeling more like a victory lap than a true continuation. Even its conclusion just references things that happened in the first movie, making the whole thing feel a bit like a feature-length side quest. Competent, yes, but an essential movie sequel? Unfortunately, no.

6 'Red Heat' (1988)

Directed by Walter Hill

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Another Schwarzenegger movie from the 1980s that has a title beginning with “Red,” Red Heat is, admittedly, a little closer to Twins than it is Red Sonja, but it also happens to be better than both. The Twins comparison might come from the fact that it’s also a buddy comedy of sorts, pairing Schwarzenegger’s character – a police officer from Russia – with Jim Belushi (who plays a Chicago cop).

The former comes to the U.S. to find an escaped drug lord, but there are personal reasons attached, too. Anyway, it leads to a bit of decent action and some comedy that comes from the whole Schwarzenegger being a fish-out-of-water in the U.S. thing. It’s all very competent; everyone involved (underrated director Walter Hill included) has done better, sure, but there’s enough good stuff here to ensure Red Heat is still a decent watch.

5 'The Running Man' (1987)

Directed by Paul Michael Glaser

Image via TriStar Pictures

Here’s where things start getting quite good, or at least “essential,” as far as 1980s Arnold Schwarzenegger movies are concerned. The Running Man is very loosely based on a story Stephen King (under the pseudonym Richard Bachman) originally wrote, with the premise involving criminals taking part in deadly games that are filmed and broadcast for a population living under a totalitarian regime.

It takes place in the “distant” year of 2017, but still, there’s something to be said for The Running Man looking forward and somewhat anticipating reality TV, in a sense, all the while also being an early “Battle Royale” style of story. It’s a sufficiently gritty and often exciting sci-fi/action film that’s not without its shortcomings, sure, but more here works than doesn’t work, making it more than solid overall.

4 'Commando' (1985)

Directed by Mark L. Lester

Image via 20th Century Fox

You have to appreciate the bluntness and straightforwardness of Commando, and if you don’t want to appreciate it, then you might well just have to surrender to it. Action movies don’t get much more basic, really, with the plot involving a man named John Matrix who has his young daughter kidnapped, and then he proceeds to stop at nothing to get her back.

It’s Schwarzenegger punching, shooting, and quipping his way through countless bad guys for about an hour and a half; nothing more, nothing less. Commando is so stupid but also so much fun, and even if Schwarzenegger’s technically been in better movies, it might well be the quintessential Schwarzenegger flick, or, at the very least, the one that best sums up his unique skills and presence as an action star.

3 'Conan the Barbarian' (1982)

Directed by John Milius

Image via Universal Pictures

Before Conan the Destroyer and Red Sonja, there was Conan the Barbarian; AKA, the good Conan movie. This one really satisfies as a classic, action-packed epic, featuring a simple but satisfying story about a man who knows little but violence, and has spent much of his life preparing to take his revenge against the man who killed his family when he was young.

This wasn’t the first movie Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared in, by any means, but it feels like something of a star-making role. He was perfectly cast here, certainly having the physique to make for a convincing barbarian/warrior, and was backed by a great supporting cast that included the likes of James Earl Jones and Max Von Sydow. It’s easily among the best fantasy/action/adventure movies of the 1980s, and also has a noticeably great score, courtesy of Basil Poledouris.