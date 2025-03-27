If you like your action movie heroes to be as big and bulky as possible, then you might want to accept no substitute for Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s about as big as they get, both physically and in terms of star power, because once Schwarzenegger started to rise in popularity as both a bodybuilder (in the 1970s) and an actor (by the 1980s), there was no stopping him. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who likes movies and doesn’t know who he is.

His physicality and distinctive voice have been well-utilized in plenty of classic movies over the years, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Predator, and Total Recall, but not every Arnold Schwarzenegger movie has been a classic. What follows is a somewhat painful run through his worst movies to date, with a focus on those that he had either a lead or supporting role in.

10 'Sabotage' (2014)

Directed by David Ayer

Image via Open Road Films

Though it has nothing to do with the 1937 Alfred Hitchcock movie called Sabotage, despite sharing a title, you should just go and watch that movie instead of checking out 2014’s Sabotage, even if you like gritty action movies and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Chances are you haven’t seen that Hitchcock film, and it’s easily one of his most underrated, given it contains a Psycho-level surprise that’s not spoiled nearly as often as that surprise from Psycho.

Sorry, getting off track there. But Alfred Hitchcock is just easier to talk about than David Ayer’s Sabotage. Oh, also, why not spend your time watching the Beastie Boys music video for their song, “Sabotage”? That’s a better Sabotage, too. If you’ve already seen both, and need something called Sabotage… sure, you could watch this clunky crime thriller, which sort of blends a whodunit/slasher movie premise in with some murky action, but not in a way that’s as exciting or coherent as you might hope.