Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Adventure Series Heading to Netflix, Is Somehow Not ‘True Lies 2’

Everyone’s favorite Austrian myth Arnold Schwarzenegger is heading to Netflix. As reported by Deadline, the streamer has acquired the yet-untitled spy adventure series starring and executive produced by the legendary action star (and former governor). It’s the first time Schwarzenegger will appear on a scripted television show as a series regular, which is pretty significant for an actor who was one of the biggest box-office draws of the 1980s and 1990s.

The yet-untitled show stars Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) as a father and daughter caught in the center of a tale of global intrigue. The show is created by Nick Santora, who also created the CBS spy drama Scorpion, and will serve as executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Jack Reacher show at Amazon. Both he and Schwarzenegger are producers on the project, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for production company Skydance Television as part of an overall deal with Santora. Notably, Skydance also produced Schwarzenegger’s Terminator: Dark Fate, which was a pretty decent Terminator sequel if I’m being completely honest.

Schwarzenegger doing a TV show is the kind of thing that would’ve been unthinkable ten years ago, but the advent of streaming and the resurgence of prestige television has all but eliminated the divide between “TV actor” and “movie star.” To put it lightly, I simply cannot wait until I’m able to binge 8 hours of a Schwarzenegger adventure show, although I do wonder how he managed to create a project about a spy and his daughter without just making it True Lies 2. I demand more Harry Tasker. For more Netflix news, click here to see which major filmmaker just signed a massive deal to produce content for the streamer.