Multiple directors and writers attached to the project, including James Cameron, but it ultimately fell apart.

Tim Burton and Mark Wahlberg took over and made 2001's Planet of the Apes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the king of action movies in the '80s and '90s thanks to Terminator, Predator, Total Recall, and True Lies. During the '90s, he also found himself attached to one of the most popular film franchises ever created: Planet of the Apes. Before Tim Burton made a reboot in 2001 with Mark Wahlberg, Schwarzenegger was ready to lead the Planet of the Apes franchise out of the doldrums, which hadn't seen a new entry since 1973's Battle for the Planet of the Apes. Hollywood hasn't lost interest in the ape movies, with the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes climbing its way into theaters now.

The future governor of California wasn't there for a reboot, though, but for a sequel which would have taken the series in a new direction. While he was attached to it, the likes of Oliver Stone, Chris Columbus, Peter Jackson, and even James Cameron came and went as potential writers and directors with their own take. Sadly, the movie never came to be, but if it had, we probably never would have had the new films we celebrate today. How did this match made in heaven fall apart?

Oliver Stone Had Plans To Produce a ‘Planet of the Apes’ Sequel

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the biggest star in Hollywood, with nearly every movie he made becoming box office gold, but then came Last Action Hero in 1993. It was a surprising critical and box office dud, making just $50 million on an $85 million budget. It didn't help that Last Action Hero came out in the same month as Jurassic Park, but with Schwarzenegger stunned, it's understandable that he would be looking for something that felt like a rebound. He found it when he reteamed with Terminator director James Cameron for True Lies in 1994, but at the same time, he attached himself to Planet of the Apes. Imagine prime '90s Arnold beating up some villainous apes while throwing out one-liners. Who wouldn't watch that?! Better yet, it wasn't going to be a timid reboot, but a sequel to the original franchise.

Last Action Hero wasn't Schwarzenegger's only disappointment during this era. In 1994, his comedy, Junior, tanked as well, making just $24 million domestically. Three weeks after it debuted in theaters, Entertainment Weekly was reporting that Arnold Schwarzenegger was in discussions with 20th Century Fox to star in a Planet of the Apes sequel with a projected $60-70 million budget. If that wasn't intriguing enough, Oliver Stone, who was also in his prime with directing credits such as JFK and Natural Born Killers, was going to be executive producer. Practical effects master Stan Winston, the mastermind behind the awe-inspiring creations in The Terminator and Jurassic Park was at the ready, and Phillip Noyce was being looked at to direct. While Noyce might not be a name who stands out now, he was white-hot in 1994 thanks to sitting in the director's chair for the Harrison Ford-led Jack Ryan film, Clear and Present Danger. It seemed a sure thing, but then, as so many dream projects do, it fell apart bit by bit.

James Cameron Was Supposed To Save the ‘Planet of the Apes’ Sequel

There is a term for those dream projects that are being prepared for years and never go anywhere. It's called "development hell," and in 2003, author David Hughes wrote a book about the biggest "what ifs" called Tales From Development Hell: The Greatest Movies Never Made. In it, he wrote about the struggles to bring a new Planet of the Apes film to the silver screen. The book reveals that Sam Raimi and Oliver Stone were considered for directors, and Terry Hayes, the screenwriter of two of the Mad Max films, along with Dead Calm and Cliffhanger, was going to write the script. The film was going to be called Return of the Apes, with Schwarzenegger playing a geneticist named Will Robinson who discovers that a plague sweeping the world has its roots in the Stone Age. He then decides to time travel to this era (as one does) where he comes across a planet of apes.

Fox chairman Peter Chernin called Return of the Apes "one of the best scripts" he'd ever read, but as so often happens, too many cooks got into the kitchen and messed it up. Hughes writes about one lesser exec, Dylan Sellers, who had the genuine question of, "What if our main guy finds himself in Ape land, and the Apes are trying to play a game like baseball, but they're missing one element, like the pitcher or something. And when our guy comes along, he knows what they're missing, and he shows them, and they all start playing." Oof. Sellers was so set on including this awful baseball scene that when Terry Hayes refused to put it in his script, he was fired. This action caused director Phillip Noyce, a friend of Hayes, to drop out, throwing the entire project into limbo all because of a scene where a man plays baseball with talking apes.

With Hayes and Noyce out, Chris Columbus, the man behind Gremlins, Home Alone, and Mrs. Doubtfire, was brought in for a family friendly Return of the Apes, with Sam Hamm hired to write an entirely new script. Sadly, after his mother passed away, Columbus exited the film, and with Fox not excited about the new direction, they then turned to the biggest name of all and someone Arnold Schwarzenegger knew very well: James Cameron. Fox brought in James Cameron to write and produce Return of the Apes (or whatever it would be called now), but he wouldn't direct it, as he was a little busy filming some little movie called Titanic. After that movie became the biggest box office draw of all-time and won a boatload of Oscars, Cameron had second thoughts, as he only wanted to work on projects that were his own idea and not someone else's.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Out, Mark Wahlberg and Tim Burton Are In

Close

Now that Schwarzenegger's collaborator was gone, Fox looked at Peter Jackson and Michael Bay as well, to no success. With the project going nowhere, the Predator star dropped out and made Eraser instead, which did well, making $242 million worldwide on a $100 million budget, but was far from the phenomenal success he was used to.

Fox finally landed their director when they signed Tim Burton to a new remake of Planet of the Apes in 2000. Mark Wahlberg was cast as the lead, and while he was a fine enough actor, having found critical acclaim in Boogie Nights, he was no Arnold Schwarzenegger. Burton's version may have tanked with critics, sitting at just a 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was a decent success, making $362 million across the globe at a cost of $100 million.

With Return of the Apes lost, Arnold Schwarzenegger turned to another huge franchise when he starred as Mr. Freeze in 1997's Batman & Robin. Although Mr. Freeze didn't play baseball with Batman, the less said about his performance and the rest of the movie, the better. It's a shame we never got to see Arnold Schwarzenegger kicking ape butt in the '90s, but if we had, we wouldn't have the stellar franchise we have now.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is in theaters now.

