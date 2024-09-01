Mr. Universe. Mega international movie star. Governor of California. What hasn't Arnold Schwarzenegger accomplished? While there is a track record of movie stars entering politics, with one in particular becoming the U.S. President, a movie star-turned-politician returning to the movie star mold seems unfathomable. In the early 2010s, following the end of his time as governor, Schwarzenegger, who never saw a mountain he couldn't climb, vowed that he'd be back. Ultimately, the aging star never found a movie that properly clicked with audiences, as he chased after the fountain of youth with films evocative of his prime filmography. Primarily making action thrillers, one Schwarzenegger film, Sabotage, a loose $35 million Agatha Christie adaptation in the mold of a heist thriller, was supposed to break his post-governor film slump and return him to his glory days.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Returned to Hollywood After Being Governor

After leaving office in 2011, it didn't take long for Schwarzenegger to eye a comeback to Hollywood, but things went awry upon the revelation that he fathered a child with a household staff member a decade prior. This controversy led to his divorce from his wife, Maria Shriver. Schwarzenegger looked at Cry Macho, a script floating around the industry for decades, as the project that would ignite his post-politics comeback. Fittingly, the story followed an aging rodeo star getting back in the saddle to look after a friend's estranged son. Following the breakthrough of his personal controversies, the project was abandoned. Ten years later, Clint Eastwood finally brought Cry Macho to the screen. The next three years saw Schwarzenegger starring alongside his long-time rival in the action blockbuster market, Sylvester Stallone, in The Expendables 2 and Escape Plan. He returned to familiar territory in 2013 with The Last Stand, playing a sheriff hunting down a drug cartel leader.

The Last Stand, the actor's first leading role since Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, did little to reignite the Schwarzenegger magic. The next year, one movie was primed to finally return Schwarzenegger to the top of the movie star ladder. Sabotage, co-written and directed by David Ayer, follows a team of elite but corrupt DEA agents, led by Breacher (Schwarzenegger), who steal millions from a cartel and are then picked off one-by-one, Predator style. For Ayer, director of End of Watch and The Beekeeper, this realm of gritty and lurid action thrillers is in his wheelhouse, and the Breacher character, a gruff muscle man who could take on an army all by his lonesome, evokes the Schwarzenegger canon. What was unconventional, however, was Sabotage's source material. Unbeknownst to most viewers, the film is loosely modeled after the Agatha Christie mystery, And Then There Were None, which follows ten strangers invited to a peculiar gathering inside a mansion where guests mysteriously begin to perish. Schwarzenegger may not be a Kenneth Branagh, who recently adapted a trilogy of Hercule Poirot mysteries, but Sabotage is at its best when it briefly leans into Christie's whodunnit spirit before revealing the killer.

David Ayer's 'Sabotage' Failed To Connect With Audiences

Speaking to GeekTyrant, David Ayer said he intended to "reinvent" Schwarzenegger's screen likeness in Sabotage. "It's going to be a new Arnold. I'm going to transform him," he boldly claimed. While the movie is not a home-run success, Schwarzenegger's performance is its stand-out element, as he subverts his archetypal muscle-bound action hero by portraying a morally oblique law enforcement officer who views his task force as not just colleagues, but family. Unfortunately, audiences could not be sold on this reformed Arnie, as the movie was a financial flop, grossing a lowly $18 million worldwide. Worst of all, Ayer's film had a budget of $35 million. Sabotage didn't fare much better with critics, finishing at an abysmal 21% on Rotten Tomatoes. Although not an embarrassing flop, The Last Stand was also a slight disappointment relative to the expectations of a Schwarzenegger-led revenge flick.

In desperate times, Schwarzenegger hoped he could rely on a surefire brand, The Terminator, to salvage his post-gubernatorial comeback. Despite grossing $440 million worldwide, profits could not make up for the critically derided reception to Terminator: Genisys, Arnold's return to the franchise. On the flip side, Terminator: Dark Fate was the best-received installment post-Terminator 2, but audiences were already fooled too many times, accounting for the 2019 movie's huge box office drop-off, especially in the U.S.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 77 years old, is unlikely to reclaim his halcyon days of the '80s and '90s. He has primarily pivoted away from movies and turned to political activism, business, and writing the self-help book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life. A 2023 Netflix docu-series, Arnold, showed the actor honestly reflecting on all stages of his life: bodybuilding, movies, and politics, and he also leads the series, FUBAR. Schwarzenegger has never indicated signs of quitting. In some form or fashion, you know he'll be back.

