Back in 2020, it was announced that The Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, would be in a TV series for the first time in a currently untitled spy adventure series for Netflix. Then last May, it was announced that Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro would be joining the series. However, since then news on the series has been pretty quiet, until today when the rest of the cast has been announced.

The series will follow Schwarzenegger and Barbaro as Luke and Emma, a father and daughter who both discover that the other has been living a secret double life as a CIA agent when they are forced to team up on a mission.

First up in the announced cast are the series regulars who will be joining Schwarzenegger and Barbaro. Jay Baruchel (Tropic Thunder, How To Train Your Dragons) will be playing Emma’s boyfriend Carter who has no idea about her secret life as a CIA Agent. Fabiana Udenio (Jane the Virgin) will by playing Emma’s mom and Luke’s ex-wife Tally who also has no idea about Emma or Luke’s work with the CIA. Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio) will be playing an NSA analyst working with CIA who assists Emma and Luck on their mission. Andy Buckley (The Office) will be playing Tally’s new boyfriend whose easy-going personality gets tested when he notices Luke trying to win back his ex-wife. Milan Carter (The Neighborhood) will be playing another CIA officer who has been working with Luke for twenty years. Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project) will also be playing a CIA Officer, this time a smart and sarcastic one who looks up to Luke. Barbara Eve Harris (Sharp Objects) will be playing the Regional Director of the CIA, and Emma and Luke's boss. Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us) will be playing an Oxford-educated businessman who works in the world of illegal arms trading. Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship) will be playing another CIA officer working alongside Emma and Luke.

The series will also feature Devon Bostick, David Chinchilla, Rachel Lynch, Stephanie Sy, and Scott Thompson in recurring roles.

The series comes from creator and showrunner Nick Santora. Santora has also worked on shows like Prison Break and Reacher. The series will be executive produced by Santora, Schwarzenegger Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

The currently untitled series does not have an announced release date but will premiere its eight-episode season on Netflix. Check out the synopsis for the show below:

When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

