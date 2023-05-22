Nobody loves action quite like Arnold Schwarzenegger. The man affectionately nicknamed The Governator has done it all as an action icon throughout the 80s and 90s whether as a murderous cyborg in Terminator, a Vietnam veteran facing down a deadly alien threat in Predator, or a construction worker caught in a mind-bending Mars adventure in Total Recall. Now, he's getting a new title with Netflix. In a new video promoting the streamer's current and upcoming slate of action films and series, Schwarzenegger has been appointed Chief Action Officer and is eager to show that the state of the action at the streamer is strong.

The video opens with Schwarzenegger rolling up to Netflix HQ in a tank for his first day on the job. He's here to get all the action up to code at the streamer, whether that means ensuring Chris Hemsworth hits people hard enough in Extraction 2 on June 16, that Geralt's (Henry Cavill) sword is sharp enough for The Witcher Season 3 on June 29, or that Gal Gadot's motorbike is cool enough for Heart of Stone on August 11. All three projects fill out Netflix's summer of action alongside Schwarzenegger's FUBAR, his first lead role on television which debuts on May 25. He promises a summer full of big explosions and bigger hits with the slogan, "Nobody hits like Netflix."

Beyond the series and films coming in the near term for Netflix, the video also reflects on some of the recent major hits the streamer has released of late like The Night Agent and The Mother. The biggest surprises come toward the end of the sizzle reel when the curtain is pulled back to give action-heavy first looks at footage from The Brothers Sun and Lift. Starring Michelle Yeoh and Justin Chien, The Brothers Sun hails from American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu and follows the vicious killer Charles Sun (Chien) who returns home to defend his mother and younger brother following his father's assassination. Lift, meanwhile, sees Kevin Hart as a master thief tasked by the CIA to swipe a 777 plane mid-flight with the help of a starry international crew. Both are still without a release date, however.

Schwarzenegger Will Lead Off Netflix's Summer Slate of Action With FUBAR

It's fitting that, as "Chief Action Officer," Schwarzenegger would lead the charge for Netflix's upcoming action slate. In FUBAR, he and Monica Barbaro will co-star as father and daughter Luke and Emma Brunner who both are CIA operatives unbeknownst to one another. When the truth gets out, they're forced to work together and finally get to truly know each other after years of living a lie. Blending high-octane action and comedy in equal measure, the two overcome family drama and start to bond while on a dangerous mission to save the world from a WMD.

Alongside Schwarzenegger and Barbaro, the series stars Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio, and Gabriel Luna. The Governator will also get to reunite with his good friend and True Lies comrade Tom Arnold who plays an old friend of the Brunner family. Emmy nominee and Reacher creator Nick Santora created the series.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Netflix's slate of upcoming action. FUBAR kicks everything off on May 25. Check out Schwarzenegger's "State of the Action" address below.