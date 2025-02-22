Arnold Schwarzenegger has become famous over the years as one of the most notable action icons to ever appear on screen, and he owes much of that success to his role as The Terminator in James Cameron’s sci-fi franchise. Schwarzenegger first made his Terminator debut in 1984, and he even played the character as recently as 2019 in Terminator: Dark Fate, but the role is still largely believed to be the most notable in his career. To honor Terminator 2: Judgment Day celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Hot Toys has released a new figure of Schwarzenegger’s Terminator based on his appearance in the film that even comes complete with a rifle, machine gun, pistol, grenade launcher, a set of bullets, an ammo belt, and even sunglasses, a duffle bag, and a gift box with a rose inside.

Hot Toys is no stranger to working with the biggest franchises in the world; the company just recently teamed up with Marvel to celebrate the release of the latest MCU movie, Captain America: Brave New World, by dropping a new Sam Wilson figure based on Anthony Mackie’s appearance in the first Marvel movie of 2025. Around the same time, Hot Toys also commemorated one of the biggest TV shows ever by trying its hand at the Squid Games and giving Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun a new Hot Toys figure, but one based on his appearance in Season 2. Hot Toys also paid its respect to Deadpool & Wolverine being one of the biggest movies of the year by giving a new figure to Wesley Snipes’ Blade.

What Has Arnold Schwarzenegger Been in Recently?

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be done playing the Terminator (for now), but he’s still booked and busy appearing in projects every year or two. Schwarzenegger recently teamed up with Top Gun: Maverick breakout star Monica Barbaro for FUBAR, the Netflix Original series that has been renewed for Season 2. Barbaro was also nominated for an Oscar for her performance in A Complete Unknown. Schwarzenegger also lent his voice to the Prime Video original series Secret Level, where he voiced King Aelstom for two episodes, and he starred alongside Jason Flemyng and Jackie Chan in Iron Mask.

The new Terminator 2: Judgment Day Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from Sideshow.com. Check out the first-look images of the collectible above and watch Terminator 2: Judgment Day on Pluto TV.