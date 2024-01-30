The Big Picture Arnold Schwarzenegger nearly drowned during an underwater scene in "The 6th Day."

Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is best known for his 80's action flicks. The Hollywood action hero has played some of the most iconic roles from Mr. Freeze in Batman and Robin, T-800 in The Terminator, to Conan in Conan the Barbarian. Regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, Schwarzenegger was also notorious for performing his own action stunts during filming, but even champion bodybuilders can find themselves in near-death experiences on set.

During Arnie's days as a young actor, there were no stuntmen who looked like him. Schwarzenegger was more than capable enough to perform his stunts from his bodybuilding experience and excelled at making his characters larger than life. However, some stunts turned out to be more dangerous than expected. During the production of the sci-fi action film, The 6th Day, Schwarzenegger nearly drowned in an underwater scene that could have taken the actor's life. Taking the risk of doing your own stunt work is a feat on its own and a decades-long career choice Arnie continued even into his 60s. The 6th Day wasn't even the first time the renowned actor faced a deadly situation on the job.

What Happened to Arnie on the Set of 'The 6th Day'?

Directed by Roger Spottiswoode, The 6th Day is a sci-fi action film set in a futuristic society where cloning fish, cattle, and pets is possible, but human cloning is deemed illegal. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Adam Gibson, a helicopter pilot and family man who returns home one day to an identical clone that has replaced him. Adam is then thrust into a dangerous world of corruption where he must protect his family in order to uncover the secrets of the ones who are keeping human cloning a secret.

With an $82 million budget, audiences would think the former Californian politician would be provided with the highest quality of safety on set, yet filmmaking is a risky business in itself. In a 2014 Reddit AMA discussion, Arnie recalls the time he was geared up to perform a simple underwater stunt in a swimming pool. He was supposed to hide underwater behind some embryos with goggles on. Despite several successful rehearsals, something went drastically wrong. The plan was for Arnie to come out of the water at the same place he entered, but there was a cover on the pool. During the actual shooting, the water was too milky for Schwarzenegger to see. He quickly ran out of air and tried to go towards the top. The problem was he forgot where the exit was located and he ended up trapped.

Arnie got turned around underwater, making the situation more severe. Despite the severity of the circumstances, the actor surprisingly remained calm. Thankfully, Schwarzenegger’s stunt double, Billy Lucas, saw him struggling from below. He grabbed the actor and hurriedly pulled him out to safety on the surface. If it wasn't for Lucas spotting his struggle, Schwarzenegger could have lost his life. Schwarzenegger also described the near-death experience in his book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.

How Did Schwarzenegger Almost Fall to His Death in 'True Lies'?

As the first film to have a production cost over $100 million, the classic, 1994 American action comedy True Lies already has something of a legacy in film history. Based on the 1991 French film, La Totale!, the movie stars Schwarzenegger alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and follows Arnie's character, Harry Tasker, a U.S. secret agent for Omega Sector, who leads a double life at home, fooling his family into believing he is a salesman for business software. When Harry is tasked with tracking down the whereabouts of nuclear missiles, he and his wife are suddenly kidnapped together by the terrorist Aziz (Art Malik). As Harry races to save the world, he must figure out how to save his fading marriage at the same time.

In True Lies, not only did Schwarzenegger perform his stunts, but Curtis also did some of her own stunt work. It is thanks to the impeccable chemistry between the duo that they were able to pull off the over-the-top action scenes, making the film into a modern spectacle. As per the Reddit AMA, Schwarzenegger recounts the time another deathly stunt almost cost him his life again. One of the most memorable scenes of True Lies is when Harry borrows a police horse to chase down the enemy through the Marriott hotel. This required a hefty amount of extensive stunt work as Harry flies over his horse and dangles down onto the edge of the building. He then hangs from the reins and is pulled back up to safety by the horse.

The production team built a little ramp to give the horse a longer chance to stop. However, when they went to measure the new distance, the arm of the camera ended up dropping on the horse’s nose. The horse jumped, spinning out of control. The set was very unsafe to begin with, since there was no rail and the ramp was only 4 feet wide. Schwarzenegger, relying on his intuition, slid off the horse right away, and a stuntman grabbed him. In an exclusive interview with ET, the action star comments on the dangerous experience of filming the horse scene, "If I would have made one more step, I would have been gone. That I know for sure. The stunt guys jumped at the horse for the reins and pulled the horse back. And it was a drop of around at least 30 feet."

Aside from the scare, the film became a box-office smash and is considered one of Schwarzenegger's best films in his career. To this day, these “close calls” are the reasons why Schwarzenegger has such a deep respect for stunt people.

The 6th Day is available to rent on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

