Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Adorable Video Encouraging You to Stay Inside

This may come as a shock, but Collider is not a health website. There are much better places to get your health news, and we really only have the information that everyone else is saying: wash your hands, try to avoid touching your face, and practice social distancing as much as possible. What does social distancing look like? Well, take a look from beloved actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Here’s Schwarzenegger just hanging out with what appears to be a small horse and a small donkey. In the video, the former Governor of California (yes, that’s a thing that actually happened, I lived through it, and I still don’t entirely believe it) outlines that people should avoid going to crowded places and just stay home. He’s right! The best thing you can do right now is take yourself out of the path of the contagion. I know that if you’re extroverted, this can be a heavy lift. You probably have your favorite bar and/or brunch spot where you like to socialize, but you’ve got to put that stuff on lockdown for a while. Don’t take it from me, take it from the star of The Terminator, Predator, and Twins.

We’ve all got to do our part, and I genuinely like Schwarzenegger sharing this video and I hope other celebrities join him. Sure, they’ve got big, cushy houses, but even if you’ve just got a little apartment, you need to stay in as much as possible. There’s no shortage of entertainment options these days for people who want to stay at home, and we’ll do our best to keep you entertained even if we don’t have the luxury of a small horse or a small donkey.