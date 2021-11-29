Will it be around way around the world, or 80 days added to the trip?

Last week, a trailer was released for the brand new show based on the Jules Verne novel of the same name, Around the World in 80 Days starring David Tennant. Today, ahead of the show’s premiere on January 2, it has been announced that a second season of the show has already been given the green light.

Ashley Pharoah (Life on Mars) has been announced to be returning as showrunner. While no casting announcements for the second season have been made, it is expected that the stars of the first season will return, including Tennant as adventurer Phileas Fogg, Ibrahim Koma (As Far as I Can Walk) as Passepartout, and Leonie Benesch (Babylon Berlin) as Abigail.

The story of Around the World in 80 Days centers on Tennant's Phileas Fogg, who places a £20,000 wager betting that he can circumnavigate the world in only eighty days. It is currently unknown what plot the second season will follow.

Alongside the announcement of the second season, the production companies behind Around the World in 80 Days, Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment, have announced another series adaptation of a Verne novel in Journey to the Centre of the Earth, with Pharoah attached as showrunner. Nothing else about the project is known at this time.

Simon Crawford Collins is producing both series for Slim Film + Television and Lionel Uzan is doing the same for Federation Entertainment.

In a statement, Crawford Collins had this to say about working with Pharoah on both series:

“We have loved working on the sequel to ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ and now we are excited to also bring Ashley’s trademark blend of humour and emotion to ‘Journey to the Centre of the Earth, Ashley has developed an ensemble of exciting new and updated characters to bring a fresh and modern take to another of Jules Verne’s beloved novels.”

Uzan added on to the above statement with:

“We couldn’t be more excited to embark on this thrilling new adventure with Slim and keep exploring Jules Verne’s deeply compelling and trailblazing legacy together. Working hand-in-hand on ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ has been an inspiring experience for us all, and fresh-off this first globe-trotting odyssey together, it only seemed natural that our next journey would bring us to the innermost depths of our planet and its many secrets through this ever-more relevant story.”

The eight-episode first season of Around the World in 80 Days will premiere on Masterpiece PBS in the United States and on the BBC in the United Kingdom on January 2.

